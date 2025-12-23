The University of Oklahoma has announced the removal of graduate teaching assistant Mel Curth from instructional duties following an investigation into arbitrary grading in the university's essay controversy. The decision, made public on 22 December 2025, stems from a student's claim of religious discrimination after receiving a zero on a psychology essay that cited the Bible to argue against multiple genders.

The case has attracted national attention, sparking debates on academic freedom and free speech. Samantha Fulnecky, the student involved, had her grade appeal upheld, with the assignment excluded from her final mark.

The Disputed Essay in the OU Controversy

The assignment required a 650-word response to an academic article on gender typicality and bullying in middle school students. Fulnecky submitted a 630-word piece asserting that there are only two genders as God created us, and describing societal acceptance of multiple genders as 'demonic' and severely harms American youth.

Curth, who is transgender, awarded zero points, noting it failed to address the prompt, relied on personal ideology rather than empirical evidence, and was offensive. 'To call an entire group of people 'demonic' is highly offensive, especially a minoritized population,' Curth wrote in her feedback.

A second instructor confirmed the grade, and Fulnecky, unaware of Curth's gender identity due to the online class, claimed the mark violated her religious freedoms. The controversy gained traction when Turning Point USA shared the essay, amassing 40 million views in less than a week.

Investigation and Decision

The university launched a grade appeal and discrimination investigation in late November. By early December, the appeal resulted in the assignment—worth 25 points—and another not counting towards Fulnecky's grade, ensuring no academic harm. Curth was placed on administrative leave on 30 November.

The Provost and Dean reviewed Curth's prior grading patterns and statements, concluding the grading was arbitrary for this paper. The discrimination claim was investigated and concluded, though findings remain confidential.

In its statement, the university emphasised: 'We are committed to teaching students how to think, not what to think.' Curth's attorney, Brittany Stewart, said her client denies arbitrary behaviour and is considering an appeal.

Reactions from Campus and Beyond

The case sparked protests on campus, with hundreds rallying for Curth's reinstatement on 5 December. Another instructor faced scrutiny for offering credit for attending a pro-Curth protest. Conservative figures, including Governor Kevin Stitt and Ryan Walters, called for action, with Walters dubbing Fulnecky 'an American hero.'

The OU AAUP chapter demanded transparency and protections against political interference. On X, the AF Post reported the university's confirmation of arbitrary grading and removal.

As of 23 December 2025, Curth remains on leave pending potential appeal, while the university continues discussions with faculty on grading standards amid the ongoing University of Oklahoma essay controversy. The incident highlights tensions between academic rigour and free expression in US higher education, with no further actions announced yet.

The scandal echoes a 9th Circuit Court ruling earlier this month, where a University of Washington professor's First Amendment rights were upheld after punishment for mocking land acknowledgments. The news had proliferated across platforms, as evidenced by X posts from The Calvin Coolidge Project detailing the removal and Bible citation, which quickly amassed over 15,000 views and prompted widespread commentary on balancing faith-based views with scientific coursework in modern curricula.