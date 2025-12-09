Nicholas Joseph Fuentes, also known as Nick Fuentes, the 27-year-old known for his extreme brand of white nationalism, Christian nationalism, and especially, aggressive misogyny, admitted on live TV that he is a virgin! The admission was broadcast during the 9 December 2025 episode of the popular talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Morgan directly interrogated the notorious woman-hater about his sex life while challenging him on his lengthy record of misogynistic commentary. One of his shocking claims that truly outraged many women is his viral lines like 'a lot of women want to be raped,' and that 'all women are annoying.'

"Have you ever had sex?"



Piers Morgan asks Nick Fuentes about his sexuality.



The Ironic Confession of Zero Intimate Experience

During the segment, Morgan methodically questioned Fuentes about his views, pivoting from his political extremism to his personal life. The conversation intensified when the host cited the 27-year-old's history of derogatory remarks, including assertions that women 'all get fat' and are generally 'annoying'.

Morgan pressed the commentator on the disconnect between his heteronormative preaching and his apparent disdain for the opposite sex. When asked if he was 'actually attracted to women', Fuentes insisted he was, prompting Morgan to ask: 'Are you secretly gay?'

Fuentes denied this, stating: 'No, but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there's that.'

Morgan proceeded to label him 'a misogynist old dinosaur,' adding: 'I know I am the boomer here, but actually, you are a 27-year-old dinosaur, aren't you, Nick Fuentes?'

The exchange culminated in a direct inquiry regarding Fuentes' experience. '"All women are annoying. All women grow old. They all get fat,'" says the guy - have you ever had sex?' Morgan asked.

'No, absolutely not,' Fuentes replied.

Morgan responded with a blunt retort: 'Wow, says the guy who's never got laid.'

The 'Incel' Dynamic and Political Influence

The admission is significant not merely as a biographical detail, but because of Fuentes' status as a figurehead for the 'Groyper' army—a movement largely composed of disaffected young men. His rhetoric often mirrors the language of the 'incel' (involuntary celibate) subculture, which blames women and societal liberalism for male loneliness.

By admitting his own lack of experience, Fuentes risks alienating followers who look to him as an archetype of masculine success. Alternatively, observers note this may reinforce his standing among followers who view voluntary celibacy or 'volcel' status as a form of ascetic purity and commitment to the cause.

Fuentes's History of Extreme Misogynistic Rhetoric

Fuentes has long utilised shock value to build his platform. In the past, he has been associated with statements advocating for a return to 16th-century gender norms. He once articulated a preference for marrying a teenager, stating: 'Right when the milk is good, I want to start drinking the milk.'

Furthermore, he has previously stated that 'a lot of women want to be raped', a comment that drew widespread condemnation.

Despite this fringe rhetoric, Fuentes has managed to access the upper echelons of conservative politics. In 2022, he famously dined at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump and the rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West), a meeting that sparked a firestorm of criticism regarding the normalisation of white supremacist figures.

The Paradox of the 'Expert'

The interview with Morgan highlights the gap between Fuentes' theoretical pronouncements and his lived reality. For critics, the revelation confirms that his expertise is derived from grievance rather than experience, casting his entire political project as an externalisation of personal resentment.