A controversial clash is shaping up at Disneyland as a conservative group schedules a 'MAGA Invasion' on the exact day as the park's fan-organised Gay Days event. The coincidence has raised eyebrows online, with both gatherings set to occur on 28 February 2026. Organisers insist the events are separate, recreational, and not sanctioned by the park.

The group behind the MAGA gathering, Southern California-based 805 Patriots, is inviting 'like-minded people that support our President and Great Nation' to attend. Their aim is to promote what they describe as a return to 'American roots and classic values.' Attendees are encouraged to wear MAGA-themed attire, including T-shirts with the slogan 'Make Disney Great Again,' which are sold on the group's website.

In their Instagram post, the group states that 'We Are Not There To Cause Problems! We Are Attending To Give As Many Like-Minded Patriots An Opportunity To Make Memories With Their Families & Friends But Being Proud Of Their Beliefs!'

Participants are reminded that Disneyland reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone wearing clothing deemed 'inappropriate or distracting.' The organisers emphasise that the event is 'strictly recreational' and is not intended as a march, protest, demonstration, or political action. Despite these clarifications, social media coverage has amplified interest and speculation about the meetup.

Unplanned Timing Raises Eyebrows

The overlap with Gay Days appears to have been unintentional. In a Thursday, 20 November Facebook post, one of the organisers wrote, 'Turns Out I Accidentally Planned this for a GAY Day 😂 Yall Have To Come Will Be Hilarious To Ruin Their Day!!' The post has since circulated widely, drawing attention to the simultaneous scheduling of the two gatherings.

According to 805 Patriots, the timing will not deter the event and may even make it 'more fun now.' They have maintained that the meetup was not deliberately planned to coincide with Gay Days, which is typically hosted annually in September, though additional programming, including 'Mini Gay Days,' is scheduled for the weekend of 28 February 2026.

Details of the Unofficial Events

Neither the MAGA Invasion nor Gay Days is organised or endorsed by Disneyland. The park hosts a range of official events throughout the year, including the 'After Dark' series, which are ticketed and family-friendly, and Pride Nite, returning on 16 and 18 June 2026 to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. These events often feature special entertainment, decorations, and photo opportunities tailored to the theme. They provide unique experiences that go beyond the park's usual offerings. However, Disneyland still reserves the right to deny entry to guests who do not comply with the dress code or other rules.

Fan-organised events are common at the resort. Dapper Days, Villains Days, and Nurses Days are examples of themed gatherings that draw crowds without official park sponsorship. Both 805 Patriots and Gay Days Anaheim are independently coordinating their events, meaning they operate outside Disney's formal control.

Reactions and Coverage

The story has generated significant media attention. Following coverage by outlets including KTLA and Disney Dining, the 805 Patriots reiterated on Facebook that they had not intended for the event to coincide with Gay Days. They continue to encourage attendance while framing the overlap as coincidental, emphasising that both groups plan to enjoy the park without interfering with one another.

Despite the uncertainty, the February events are now attracting public curiosity and speculation, bringing to attention the unusual convergence of two highly contrasting fan communities at a single theme park.