Nicola Peltz's wedding to Brooklyn Beckham became more than a star-studded celebration; it spiralled into legal chaos.

The scandal has attracted a lot of attention, with court records showing a row of disagreements that were on the point of overshadowing the party.

Wedding planning fiasco gives rise to lawsuits

It seemed like the £3 million wedding of Brooklyn and Nicola was more difficult than expected.

The couple, however, used several wedding planners - their first team quit in six weeks after the ceremony, until they settled with a team that was headed by Nicole Braghin and Ariana Grijalba of Plan Design Events. However, Plan Design was fired after only nine days.

The planners and the disagreement soon grew out of proportion. Their resignation caused a big financial controversy since they never refunded a deposit of $159,000, leaving Nelson Peltz to sue to collect it, citing misrepresentation and non-professionalism.

Nelson Peltz claimed that Plan Design 'seriously misrepresented their skills and abilities and, in fact, lacked the necessary skills to perform.'

The backlash spilled over into legal action.

The wedding planners thus responded by counter-suing Nelson Peltz in February 2023, alleging breach of contract by him and the Peltz family. They wanted damages in the form of $50,000 and legal costs, claiming that they were well-established professionals who were wrongly targeted.

The legal papers outlined that Nicola and her mother, Claudia Peltz, wanted to lock out Victoria Beckham, the mother of Brooklyn, in the inner planning process, supposedly to cover up errors and misunderstandings.

The document also stated that it was also alleged that Nelson Peltz had spent more than $100,000 on Nicola's hair and make-up, and such disclosure would make him furious.

'Claudia mentioned to Braghin [a wedding planner] that Nelson could not know the cost of the hair and makeup, or he would 'kill her, and be so mad,' the lawsuit claimed.

Text, emails, and more wedding drama

Sections of letters were contained in court filings, and they were used to depict the stressful planning process. Nicola seemed to be frustrated with the problems with the guest list.

She mentions her exhaustion at dealing with RSVP and not being able to get her numbers right.

'I'm tired of catching mistakes on this rsvp list, honestly,' Nicola texted, pointing to a certain Lewis Hamilton as a wedding guest, although he hasn't responded to the invite.

She also expressed concerns about the schedule of the after-party, whereby she stressed that certain particular features were required, such as a water aisle and a corresponding water dance floor.

Brooklyn Beckham also brought in a playful idea, such as a Brooklyn burger with a lettuce bun and special fries, and how to incorporate personalised touches the couple wanted to take.

'We should do a Brooklyn burger. Likea double or single burger and a Nicola burger, which is no bun and it's lettuce instead of bun and meat for the girls,' Brooklyn chimed.

The explanatory messages created a vivid image of a wedding with inventive conflicts, logistic challenges, and expectations.

There were also tensions between the family members as the texts were found to have the team of Nicola trying to keep some of the details hidden from Victoria Beckham, which further complicated the planning process.

There was no trial, only settlements

The case did not even go to trial, although the disputes were growing. In March 2023, Nicola Peltz and her mom submitted a motion to drop active legal action.

In September 2023, the claim made by Nelson Peltz was dismissed, as well as the counterclaim made by the wedding planners.

The parties settled and provided that Plan Design Events should contribute to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund as a charitable donation to Nicola and Brooklyn.

Both parties released a joint statement, saying 'The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed. As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together.'