Victoria Beckham wrapped her arms around her eldest son and pressed her face into his neck during what was supposed to be his first dance with bride Nicola Peltz, wedding guests have claimed.

The fashion designer allegedly 'nuzzled into his neck' while dancing with Brooklyn at his April 2022 Palm Beach wedding, leaving Nicola so distressed she fled the reception in tears with her face swollen from crying, according to Page Six.

'She was dancing with him very inappropriately,' a source told the publication. 'She took that moment from Nicola, that is the God's truth.'

Wedding Guest Backs Brooklyn's Account

The claims follow Brooklyn's explosive Instagram statement on 19 January, where the 26-year-old accused his mother of hijacking a dance that had been 'planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.'

Stavros Agapiou, husband of DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the reception, has corroborated Brooklyn's version of events. He left an Instagram comment reading 'I was there, and she did, he's telling the truth' before deleting it and posting 'Good on him for finally speaking out,' Cosmopolitan reported.

In his original statement, Brooklyn wrote: 'In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.'

He added: 'She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.'

Bride 'Ran Out Crying' as Room Fell Silent

According to sources, the moment divided the room. 'Nicola ran out crying. The Beckhams' side of the room was cheering, and the Peltz side was quiet,' one insider claimed.

Friends of the bride allegedly urged her to return to the reception. She remained upset throughout the evening, with her face reportedly swollen from distress.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Victoria was 'right up against Brooklyn, allegedly in a way grinding on him' and guests felt the interaction 'crossed a line.' The dance lasted several minutes, an entire song, leaving attendees unsure how to react.

Only Video Will 'Never Be Released'

The wedding operated under strict no-phones rules. All 500 guests had their devices confiscated and sealed in electronically locked pouches upon arrival. They were given retro flip phones for basic photographs instead.

Victoria was reportedly the only person granted an exception to keep her phone.

Brooklyn and Nicola now hold the only existing footage of the incident. The videography company uploaded the recording directly to a computer accessible only to the couple, was required to wipe all copies, and signed an NDA, TMZ reported. Brooklyn is said to be mortified and has no plans ever to release the footage publicly.

Victoria's Camp Offers Different Accounts

A friend of Victoria offered a contrasting perspective, telling The Sun the former Spice Girl was simply 'a tad tipsy and having fun' with 'absolutely no malice there.' The source claimed the situation has 'utterly broken her.'

Sources close to David and Victoria insisted guests at the time were 'having so much fun' and 'lapping it up.' They suggested Nicola had objected to any mother-son dance and 'kicked off about it.'

David Breaks Silence on 'Mistakes'

David Beckham addressed the drama indirectly during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on Tuesday. 'They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn,' the 50-year-old said, according to Fox News.

Hours earlier, he had dodged a question about his eldest son while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, simply smiling and walking away when asked for comment.

Brooklyn's statement made clear he has no interest in repairing the relationship. 'I do not want to reconcile with my family,' he wrote. 'I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.'

The couple renewed their vows in 2025, with Brooklyn suggesting they wanted new memories untainted by 'anxiety and embarrassment.' Sources say he has stayed offline since posting his statement and is surprised by the public support he has received.