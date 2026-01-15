A newly surfaced federal contract reveals that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the parent agency of the US Border Patrol, has entered into a taxpayer-funded kennelling services agreement worth up to approximately £55,000 ($74,866) with Four Seasons Pet Resort, a private pet care company, to house and board enforcement canines.

CBP lists the Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) 70B03C26A00000003 with Four Seasons Pet Resort LLC, based in Columbus, Michigan, with a total ceiling amount of £55,000 ($74,866) and a performance period running through December 2030, according to federal procurement records.

The contract is designated under the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) for pet care services and the Federal Procurement Service Code for professional animal care.

Federal Contract Shows Kennelling Agreement Amid Broader K-9 Programme

The BPA was established on 7 January 2026 and is open for future task orders to provide kennelling services, including boarding and care, for CBP's canine enforcement programme.

Federal contracts show that Customs and Border Protection is set to fork over $75k to house their attack dogs at the Four Seasons Pet Resort in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/Ia6gqFxxYD — Daniel Boguslaw (@DRBoguslaw) January 13, 2026

CBP's canine programme spans multiple contracts and locations across the United States to support both US Border Patrol and the Office of Field Operations. Longstanding contract data show other kennelling and animal care awards ranging from tens of thousands to over £1,000,000 ($1.2m) to different pet boarding firms for service across regions.

Federal contracts reveal Customs and Border Protection is spending $75,000 to house their dogs at the Four Seasons Pet Resort.



The pet resort advertises "luxury suites," "daily doggy ice cream," and spa services such as an "oatmeal coconut oil skin finish." pic.twitter.com/XQQBvR7BTF — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 14, 2026

Canines are crucial to CBP's mission to detect narcotics, human concealment, explosives and agricultural contraband at ports of entry and border checkpoints, the agency states in public acquisition documents outlining kennel service requirements.

This is for four years, and they are trained, working officers, not pets. — A Strange Loop 🧭✴️ (@Recursion_Agent) January 14, 2026

However, the existence of a standalone award to a luxury pet care business with a relatively small ceiling has drawn scrutiny from public watchdogs and commentators, who question the appropriateness of such spending amid CBP's billion-pound operational budget.

What The Contract Actually Covers — And What It Doesn't

A Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) is a procurement vehicle that allows federal agencies to acquire supplies and services on an as-needed basis without obligating funds upfront.

The BPA with Four Seasons Pet Resort does not, in itself, show that CBP has yet placed task orders or obligated actual funds under the agreement. Federal records show £0 ($0) was obligated at the time of the latest update, even though the contract ceiling allows up to £55,000 ($74,866).

This means that while the contract exists and could authorise that level of expenditure, there is no public evidence yet that CBP has spent the full amount on dog boarding services. Federal procurement practice dictates that funds are expended and become taxpayer obligations only once a task order is issued against a BPA.

Nonetheless, the BPA's existence raised eyebrows because it is registered under pet care and kennel service categories and is tied to the CBP's Canine Enforcement Program.

Public procurement observers note that kennelling and care for law enforcement animals are legitimate government functions and, in many regions, CBP contracts with local kennels, veterinary providers and small businesses under similar NAICS service codes to support K-9 operations.

Border Patrol Canine Care Spending And Oversight Questions

Border Patrol's K-9 units are part of a much larger Customs and Border Protection canine enforcement mission that spans hundreds of individual dogs and handlers nationwide. Agents and dogs work at ports of entry, airports and border checkpoints to interdict contraband and assist with border security.

CBP's canine programme can involve routine care, feeding, exercise, medical support and housing — whether hosted onsite at government facilities or, when necessary, at third-party kennels.

Federal acquisition forecasts for similar services indicate that potential kennel boarding procurements could range from £185,000 to £370,000 ($250,000–$500,000) for wide-area canine support initiatives, suggesting that the agency undertakes such activities at scale.

While the Four Seasons Pet Resort contract has not been the subject of public litigation or press releases from CBP itself, other aspects of CBP procurement and oversight have previously drawn scrutiny from the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

A GAO audit found that CBP incorrectly used funds appropriated for specific purposes, such as consumables and medical care, on unrelated items, including canine supplies like dog food and leashes, during a migrant surge response in 2020.