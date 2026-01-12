An avalanche killed two snowmobilers in a remote area of northern Washington on Friday afternoon. One victim was found buried about 4 feet deep in snow by a K9 search unit.

Paul Markoff, 38, from North Bend, and Erik Henne, 43, from Snoqualmie Pass, died after the avalanche hit their group of four near Longs Pass in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest around 4:00 p.m., the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office reported.

The other two men, Ian Laing and Patrick Leslie, survived.

According to reports, the survivors used a Garmin satellite device to send a distress call from the isolated location, which has limited mobile phone coverage. Rescue teams responded within hours.

Night Rescue Saves Two, Recovery Delayed Until Morning

Deputies and Kittitas County Search and Rescue volunteers reached the remote site using snowmobiles and winter backcountry equipment. They evacuated both survivors that evening.

One man suffered a knee injury but was able to move. The other wasn't buried at all, USA TODAY reported.

Officials said weather conditions were too dangerous to recover the deceased men at night, so the sheriff's office decided to wait until morning.

Search Dogs Locate Victims In Snow

The rescue teams returned on Saturday morning with three avalanche search dogs. The terrain was so rough that they needed helicopter support.

Officials found one man partially buried. His companions had tried to dig him out but couldn't save him.

A K9 unit located the other victim about 1.2 metres below the surface. These search dogs are specially trained to detect human scent even through layers of compacted snow.

King County's Guardian 2 helicopter then flew both men to a search base. The coroner's office took custody of the bodies. Ground crews also retrieved the group's belongings and the two snowmobiles.

Heavy Snow Had Fallen Before Avalanche Struck

Based on their investigation, the avalanche happened in the upper Teanaway River drainage, an area popular with backcountry recreationists.

Washington's mountains had received significant snowfall in the days before Friday's incident. By Thursday, the National Weather Service had recorded 86 centimetres of snow on Mount Baker, 64 centimetres at Stevens Pass, and 69 centimetres at Snoqualmie Pass.

More snow and rain were forecast for the coming week.

The Northwest Avalanche Center sent forecasters to help investigate what caused the slide. They said: 'Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community of those involved in this accident.'

Fifth US Avalanche Death This Winter Season

The National Avalanche Center says that between 25 and 30 people die in avalanches each year in the United States. Most victims are backcountry skiers, snowboarders, or snowmobilers.

Five people have now died in avalanches this winter season, which began in autumn 2025. Last season saw 22 avalanche deaths across the country, data from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center shows.

Several fatal avalanches made headlines last winter. Two separate incidents in Oregon and California killed three skiers in February 2025. Another skier died in Utah's Uinta Mountains in March 2025, whilst three heli-skiers and a teenager were killed in different Alaska avalanches.

In December 2025, a ski patroller doing avalanche control work at Mammoth Mountain resort in California died when an avalanche buried him.

Earlier this month, another snowmobiler was killed in California's Sierra Nevada range.

The sheriff's office said: 'The Sheriff's Office and KCSR extend condolences to the families and friends of those lost.'