On 22 May 2025, Dallas-based businesswoman and social media content creator Bilonda Alice Mukendi—known online as @beautybyalicedimplz—travelled from the United States to Cannes, France, to receive what she believed was a prestigious international award. She had been invited to the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA), held during the Cannes Film Festival, and told her followers she had been selected as 'Best Content Creator'.

However, the trip quickly descended into confusion and disappointment. After missing her son's graduation in Texas to attend the ceremony, Mukendi said she was not called on stage during the official proceedings and later discovered that her email invitation may have been fraudulent. She was eventually given a trophy—but only after the event had ended and the room had emptied.

A Sacrifice for Recognition

Before attending the event, Mukendi shared videos explaining that she had postponed business commitments and left her family behind to accept the award in France. She expressed excitement about representing her brand and said the award would be for her son and her supporters. She documented her journey on TikTok, updating followers on her experience at Cannes and her emotional struggle over missing her son's graduation.

Upon arriving at the venue, she expected to be presented with an award in front of an audience. Instead, she said she waited in uncertainty. By 10:30pm, when the event had officially concluded, she had still not been acknowledged. According to her posts, organisers initially told her the awards would continue until midnight and assured her she would be called on stage—but by then, most attendees had already left.

The Alleged Award Mix-up

Mukendi claimed that when she asked organisers for clarification, she was told her invitation might have been sent in error or possibly generated by a scam. One woman, allegedly associated with WIBA, reportedly told her the email 'was fake' and appeared unwilling to discuss the matter further. The influencer later posted a video showing herself receiving a trophy privately, long after the formal ceremony had ended.

She added that two attendees encouraged her to collect the award regardless, and posed for photos with her as proof she had been recognised. However, she said the official media team had already packed up and left, leaving her with no public record of the moment.

Emotional Fallout and Viral Response

In subsequent videos, Mukendi opened up about her frustration and sadness, describing the experience as humiliating. "I promised my son I'd come back with a trophy," she said. "Instead, I got embarrassed in a room full of strangers." She thanked her followers for their support and urged them to share her story so her voice could be heard.

The videos have since gone viral on TikTok, with many users expressing sympathy and outrage. Her story has sparked broader conversations about the legitimacy of influencer awards and the importance of verifying the credibility of international organisations before attending such events. Some social media users noted that her experience highlights the blurred lines between recognition and marketing within the influencer space.

No Official Statement from Organisers

At the time of writing, WIBA organisers have not issued any public statement regarding Mukendi's claims or the circumstances surrounding her invitation. Mukendi remains in France, continuing to share updates with her followers while calling for accountability.

Her story serves as a cautionary tale for other professionals navigating the complexities of brand recognition and influencer culture. While awards can boost visibility, not all accolades are what they seem. In Mukendi's case, what should have been a celebratory milestone turned into a viral lesson in caution.