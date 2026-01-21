U.S. marshals hunting a wanted offender in Washington state made a disturbing discovery last week when they found a fugitive attempting to conceal himself beneath a child's bed inside a Spokane home, authorities said. The arrest ended with a peaceful surrender but raised fresh concerns about gun violence and the risks posed to families when armed suspects evade capture.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Keantray Davon Bryant-Muellner was taken into custody on Friday evening after members of a fugitive task force surrounded a residence near the 3000 block of South Regal Street linked to him at around 5:30 p.m.. Bryant-Muellner was wanted on an outstanding warrant for violating the conditions of his graduated re-entry probation.

Fugitive Located After Forced Entry

Marshals said officers announced themselves before removing a glass sliding door to enter the property. Two uninvolved adults exited the home immediately once law enforcement made contact, clearing the way for officers to conduct a search inside.

Bryant-Muellner was eventually found hiding under a child's bed in one of the rooms, according to a statement from the Marshals Service. Officers instructed him to come out, and he surrendered without resistance. No injuries were reported during the arrest.

The agency did not disclose whether any children were present in the home at the time of the operation.

Outstanding Warrant and Prior Charges

Authorities said Bryant-Muellner's probation stemmed from a 2024 arrest that included charges of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault. The Marshals Service has not released details about the specific probation violations that led to the latest warrant.

The case highlights the role of federal fugitive task forces in tracking individuals accused of violating court-ordered conditions, particularly those linked to firearms offences.

Gun and Magazines Found at Property

Following the arrest, specialists from the Washington State Department of Corrections searched the residence. During that search, authorities located a handgun and high-capacity magazines on the property.

Officials did not specify where inside the home the weapon was found or whether it was loaded. The discovery nonetheless underscored the potential danger faced by residents and officers during the arrest.

Multi-Agency Effort in Spokane

The operation was carried out by members of the Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, working alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Spokane Police Department, and the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Craig Thayer, the U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Washington, said the arrest reflected strong cooperation across agencies. In a statement, Thayer pointed to the importance of coordinated efforts in removing violent offenders and illegal firearms from the community.

'Last night's arrest reflects the strength of our partnerships and the teamwork among local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies. With gun violence continuing to plague Spokane, every violent offender arrested and every firearm taken off the street makes our communities safer,' Theyer said.

Gun Violence Concerns in the Region

The Marshals Service said the case comes amid ongoing concerns about gun violence in Spokane. Officials stressed that every arrest of a violent offender and every firearm seized contributes to improving public safety.

Bryant-Muellner was taken into custody without incident and is expected to face further proceedings related to his probation violation and any additional charges that may arise from the evidence recovered during the search.