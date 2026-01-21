Speculation surrounding unidentified flying objects has resurfaced in the United States after renewed claims that a military facility may be storing aircraft of 'non human' origin in classified hanger as part of a long running investigation programme. The allegations centre on Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, a sprawling but relatively low profile base primarily used for testing and evaluating aircraft for the US Navy and Marine Corps. While the Pentagon has repeatedly denied possessing any physical evidence of extraterrestrial technology, former intelligence officials and unnamed sources have suggested otherwise, fuelling public curiosity and debate.

Claims of a Hidden Aircraft Programme

According to Daily Star, anonymous sources are reportedly close to the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), an 'exotic vehicle of unknown origin' that has allegedly been kept inside a secure hangar at the base for decades, possibly since the 1950's. The sources claim the object has been studied by specialised teams attempting to understand its construction and performance.

Supporters of the theory argue that Patuxent River would be a logical location for such work.

The unnamed sources further alleged that at least two separate aircraft have attempted to monitor activity at Pax River in recent years. One of these was reportedly identified as Chinese surveillance drones, according to individuals familiar with the matter. However, the sources claimed a second set of incursions could not be attributed to any known foreign power and were instead described as unidentified flying objects.

Whistleblower Testimony Fuels Speculation

Interest in the base intensified following sworn testimony from former Pentagon intelligence official Luis Elizondo, who previously worked as senior intelligence official at the Pentagon. Speaking before Congress, Elizondo claimed that the government of the United States has maintained covert programmes focused on the recovery and analysis of 'non-human craft'.He alleged that specialised facilities are housing such materials, including one at Patuxent River.

'These facilities included locations in the Las Vegas area and a newly built hangar at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station ('PAX'),' Elizondo said. 'Specifically, the PAX River hangar was designed to facilitate the transfer of future materials via air and river'. Luis Elizondo also stated that some recovered craft had been opened and were in the process of being reverse engineered.

However, other anonymous sources dispute aspects of his account, claiming that no new hangars were constructed at the base following injunctions made by the former director of science and technology at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Official Denials and Unanswered Questions

The US military has consistently argued that no physical evidence of UFOs has ever been recorded. However, these assertions have been challenged by some former government employees and scientists, who claim that key information has been withheld from the public and that official explanations do not adequately explain certain encounters.

For sceptics, the Patuxent River claims represent a familiar pattern in UFO lore, anonymous sources, dramatic assertions, and a lack of tangible proof. For believers, the testimony of former insiders like Elizondo suggests a deliberate effort to keep transformative discoveries hidden from the public.