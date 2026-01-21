It has been three weeks since Netflix's hit series, Stranger Things, officially concluded, but fans are clearly not ready to say goodbye. A viral theory dubbed 'Conformity Gate' has taken the internet by storm, sparking a widespread belief that a secret ninth episode exists to reveal the 'real' ending.

After it has been confirmed that a ninth episode is not happening on 7 January, the theory has died down. However, adding to the chaos, a Stranger Things Season 6 teaser is now going viral, claiming a surprise release for later this year.

The video—which seemingly depicts the 'Conformity Gate' illusion—has caught millions by surprise. Here is everything you need to know about the viral teaser, and ultimately, is it true?

Stranger Things Season 6 Teaser

The supposed Stranger Things Season 6 teaser was neither announced nor posted by Netflix. Instead, it was created by YouTube content creator Max Justh and subsequently reposted and reacted to on TikTok by the creator @thecinematicuniverse (TCU).

The video has since garnered a staggering 7.2 million views. In his reaction, TCU told his audience: 'Stranger Things 6. We are getting an entire season, bro. Everyone was right. What we saw in Episode 8 was not real. But at the same time, we were wrong.'

He excitedly exclaimed, 'We are not just getting one episode. We are not getting Episode 9. We are getting Stranger Things 6. A whole entire season!'

The 50-second teaser depicts exactly what many fans have been claiming: that the series finale was actually Mike's illusion and that Vecna is still out there. The footage shows Mike figuring out that his reality is a lie, eventually finding the gate to the Abyss and coming face-to-face with Vecna once again.

The Truth Behind the Stranger Things Season 6 Teaser

Although it would delight everyone if another Stranger Things season were on the way—or if the 'Conformity Gate' theory actually turned out to be true—it is nowhere near reality.

The viral teaser currently making the rounds was created by Max Justh and is entirely AI-generated. Titled 'Stranger Things: Season 6 - Teaser Trailer (Concept),' it was posted on 15 January and was never intended to be official.

In the video description, the creator clarified: 'Hello friends! Here's a new video! This time it's a concept trailer of what a new season of Stranger Things could be like. At the same time, it could also perfectly work as a trailer for the much speculated episode "Conformity Gate", which was expected to be released exclusively on Netflix on January 7.'

Max Justh added that while the video was made using AI, a significant amount of time and effort went into the project. Ultimately, there is no Season 6 in the works. The purported teaser was simply a creative look at what could have been.

Fans React to Viral 'Season 6 Teaser'

As the video goes viral and spreads across different platforms, fans have been quick to weigh in. Many pointed out that the video was fake and AI-generated, specifically responding to a TikTok video from TCU that claimed another season was coming.

One fan commented, 'I just know soon someone will do a full-ass AI Season 6 just because we can't accept the current finale.' Another fan echoed this sentiment, saying, 'At this point, we could just make the season ourselves with AI.'

Some fans even admitted they wouldn't mind an AI-generated Season 6 if it meant a different ending. One wrote: 'You know, I wouldn't mind an entire season of AI if it fixed that finale.' Another resonated with that comment, adding, 'If someone can make this trailer in AI, why not make a parody season? I wouldn't mind watching an abridged version. :)'

The viral trailer underscores two realities: the lingering dissatisfaction with the series finale and the appetite for more content. It also demonstrates how advanced AI tools are getting day by day, allowing people to create entire teasers with remarkable ease.

Whether parody or prediction, the phenomenon raises a bigger question: how long before audiences struggle to distinguish between studio-made content and AI-generated creations?