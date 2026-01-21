A former Harvard physics professor has sparked renewed debate by claiming that the laws of cosmology may point to a specific location for Heaven, placing it an almost incomprehensible 273 billion trillion miles from Earth. Dr. Michael Guillen, who holds doctorates in physics, mathematics and astronomy and previously lectured at Harvard University, has intersected science and theology, arguing that widely accepted astronomical principles can be interpreted to align with ancient religious descriptions of a realm beyond space and time.

Expansion of the Universe and the Cosmic Horizon

As reported by Daily Star, Dr. Guillen's argument begins with a foundational concept in modern cosmology: the expansion of the universe. Based on observations by American astronomer Edwin Hubble, scientists know that galaxies are moving away from Earth, with more distant objects receding at increasingly higher speeds. Drawing directly from this framework, Guillen explained: 'Theoretically, a galaxy that's 273 billion trillion (273,000,000,000,000,000,000,000) miles away from Earth would move at 186,000 miles per second, which is the speed of light.'

That distance corresponds to what astronomers call the cosmic horizon, the outermost boundary of the observable universe. Beyond this point, galaxies may exist, but their light has not had enough time to reach Earth. Due to the accelerating expansion of the universe, certain regions are moving away so rapidly that they will remain permanently unobservable, regardless of future technological advances.

Most scientists view the cosmic horizon as a practical limit rather than a physical barrier. It defines what can be measured and studied, not the edge of existence itself. Dr. Guillen, however, interprets the horizon in a more profound way.

Where Time Appears to End

In a Fox News opinion piece, Guillen argued that the cosmic horizon marks a fundamental shift in the nature of reality itself. He wrote: 'Our best astronomical observations - and Einstein's theories of special and general relativity - indicate that time stops at the Cosmic Horizon. At that special distance, way up there in deep, deep, deep space, there is no past, present or future. There's only timelessness.'

According to Guillen, this timeless state mirrors descriptions of Heaven found in biblical texts. He contends that religious scripture outlines multiple levels of Heaven, each corresponding to a different realm of existence. 'As a scientist, I understand the importance of definitions,' he said. 'According to the Bible, the lowest level of Heaven is Earth's atmosphere. The mid-level heaven is outer space. The highest-level heaven is what we're talking about: It's where God dwells.'

Guillen argues that anything beyond the cosmic horizon would have extraordinary properties that are beyond the scope of human understanding of space and time. He believes this aligns with ancient depictions of Heaven as a realm occupied by nonmaterial and timeless beings, often described as departed souls.

What Mainstream Science Says

For most astronomers, the cosmic horizon carries no spiritual meaning. It simply represents the furthest distance from which light has had time to reach Earth since the universe began approximately 13.8 billion years ago. The oldest light observable today is the cosmic microwave background, a faint afterglow from the Big Bang itself. This radiation formed when the early universe cooled enough for light to travel freely, leaving behind a signal that still permeates the cosmos.

Tiny fluctuations within this radiation eventually led to the formation of galaxies and galaxy clusters. Its discovery in 1965 provided some of the strongest evidence for the Big Bang theory and remains one of cosmology's most significant findings.