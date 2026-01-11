An eyewitness account from inside Venezuela's January raid to capture President Nicolás Maduro claims United States forces deployed a previously unseen weapon that left defending soldiers bleeding from the nose and vomiting blood. The testimony circulated widely after the White House press secretary reposted the account on X.

The raid, codenamed Operation Absolute Resolve, took place on Jan. 3, 2026 and involved US military strikes across Caracas that resulted in Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, being captured and flown to New York to face narcoterrorism and trafficking charges. Eyewitnesses and Venezuelan officials reported that dozens of Venezuelan security personnel and allied Cuban troops were killed during the raid, and seven US servicemembers were injured.

Eyewitness Account Raises Questions Over Advanced Weaponry

According to a Venezuelan security guard's testimony, shared on X by the White House press secretary, the assault involved a device unlike conventional weapons. The guard described American forces deploying what he characterised as an intense, sound‑like force that incapacitated defenders.

🚨This account from a Venezuelan security guard loyal to Nicolás Maduro is absolutely chilling—and it explains a lot about why the tone across Latin America suddenly changed.



Security Guard: On the day of the operation, we didn't hear anything coming. We were on guard, but… pic.twitter.com/392mQuakYV — Mike Netter (@nettermike) January 10, 2026

'It was like a very intense sound wave,' he said, claiming the effect made heads feel as if they were 'exploding from the inside', leading to nosebleeds and episodes of vomiting blood. The guard reported that Venezuelan radar systems inexplicably shut down before the attack, followed by the appearance of swarms of drones and a small contingent of helicopters carrying around 20 US troops. Despite being heavily outnumbered, he said his unit was overwhelmed, asserting that the defenders 'had no chance' against the technology employed.

Such descriptions have led some military analysts to speculate the effects resemble those caused by advanced directed-energy or acoustic weapons, systems that use focused energy, including sound waves or microwaves, to disorient or incapacitate targets. Directed energy weapons and so-called Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) have been researched and developed by militaries for years, though official confirmation of their use in combat is extremely rare.

Legal, Regional and Technological Implications

The alleged use of advanced weaponry in the raid occurs against the backdrop of intense international debate over the legality and consequences of the US operation. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed concern about regional stability and the precedent set by the capture of a sitting head of state during a unilateral military action. Several UN Security Council members criticised the operation as a breach of international law, urging a peaceful resolution to Venezuela's governance crisis.

Within the United States, officials defend the raid as a law-enforcement action rooted in longstanding felony charges against Maduro, including narco-terrorism and cocaine trafficking. Maduro and Flores have pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court, setting the stage for a protracted legal battle that raises novel questions about sovereign immunity and extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The allegations about weaponry also have broader military and technological implications. If the claims were ever substantiated, they could signify an escalation in the public demonstration of directed-energy or acoustic capabilities, potentially shifting global defence paradigms.

Regional and Global Reactions

Reactions across Latin America and beyond have been sharply divided. Some regional governments have condemned the US operation as a violation of national sovereignty and a dangerous example of unilateral intervention. Others, critical of Maduro's regime, have urged a transition to democratic governance but cautioned against military actions that bypass international norms.

The narrative of 'mystery weapons' has already begun to reverberate in diplomatic circles, with some analysts warning that unverified claims could inflame mistrust and lead to heightened tensions between major powers. Without clear evidence, such assertions risk becoming fodder for geopolitical propaganda.

The claim that US forces deployed a 'mystery weapon' that left Venezuelan soldiers vomiting blood during the raid to capture Nicolás Maduro remains unverified by official sources, yet the allegation has ignited urgent questions about advanced military technology and the future of regional security in the Americas.