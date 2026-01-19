The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that a Georgia-based food company has recalled thousands of pounds of its ready-to-eat chicken products sold across seven states. The recall follows an assessment that the products may be contaminated with listeria.

An assessment by the Food Safety and Inspection Service under the USDA found that thousands of pounds of chicken products sold by Suzanna's Kitchen may be contaminated with listeria. The company, based in Norcross, Georgia, recalled approximately 13,720 pounds (6,220kg) of its ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillets, which were produced on 14 October 2025.

Contaminated Products and Distribution

The potentially contaminated products were packed and sold in 10-pound cases that have two five-pound bags of cooked grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat, according to health officials. They were then sent to distribution centres for food service sales in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Despite the recall, there have been no reports of illness linked to consuming the recalled products thus far. However, officials have advised that those who may be concerned should consult with a physician.

Officials said the potential contamination was discovered by a third-party laboratory which tested the chicken fillets. The laboratory found that the chicken fillets tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a type of bacteria that can cause disease in people who consume contaminated food.

Where Listeria Bacteria Can Be Found

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the listeria-causing bacteria can be found in a range of places, including soil, water, sewage, vegetation, and animals. This bacteria can thrive and grow even when refrigerated and is mainly transmitted when food is 'harvested, processed, prepared, packed, transported, or stored in manufacturing or production environments contaminated' with the specific monocytogenes.

The US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) said listeria infections are the third-leading cause of death from food-related illnesses in the US. Around 1,250 people are infected every year with listeria and 172 people die from it.

Justin Benavidez Becomes New USDA Chief Economist

The USDA has named Justin Benavidez, a former staff member of the House Agricultural Committee, to be the department's new chief economist. Benavidez would be leading the department's research and analysis and advising the agency's Secretary on the farm economy. He replaced Seth Meyer, who served in the position until 2021 and will be leading the Missouri Food and Agriculture Policy Research Institute.

Before becoming the chief economist, Benavidez worked with the Republican-majority staff of the House Agricultural Committee and was an assistant professor and agricultural economist at Texas A&M University. Benavidez' promotion follows the departures of 22 per cent of the agency's Office of the Chief Economist in 2025, according to the USDA's Office of the Inspector General. The volume of people who left was part of the Trump administration's efforts to scale down the size and scope of the federal government.

'Justin brings strong policy experience, deep roots in production agriculture, and a clear understanding of the economic realities facing farmers and ranchers,' said Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins in a statement.