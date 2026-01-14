US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has delivered a blistering, yet candid, assessment of President Donald Trump's eating habits, describing his constant consumption of fast food as 'poison.'

During a viral appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Kennedy admitted he is baffled by the 79-year-old leader's physical resilience.

The comments have sent shockwaves through Washington, highlighting a stark ideological divide between the President's personal lifestyle and the 'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) initiative being spearheaded by Kennedy.

While Trump has recently been touted as having 'exceptional health' by administration doctors, his own Health Secretary now describes his travel diet as 'unhinged.'

Kennedy, who serves as the nation's top health official, made the remarks during a recorded appearance on a podcast hosted by Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, earlier this week.

Kennedy's Candid Comments on Trump's Diet

On the podcast recording, Kennedy described Trump's eating habits in stark terms when asked which Cabinet member had the most 'unhinged eating habits'.

He pointed directly at the president's fondness for fast food and sugary drinks, saying that during travel, Trump 'just pumps himself full of poison all day long'.

Kennedy added that while Trump is energetic, 'I don't know how he's alive, but he is,' suggesting incredulity at the contrast between the president's diet and his apparent vitality.

The Health Secretary explained that Trump sometimes opts for fast-food brands such as McDonald's and major corporate outlets when away from the White House, citing familiarity as the reason rather than nutritional quality.

RFK Jr. on Trump:



"He eats really bad food, which is McDonald's, and candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don't know how he's alive…He's just pumping himself full of poison all day long."

In the same discussion, Kennedy struck a more nuanced note, indicating that Trump 'usually' eats well at Mar-a-Lago and in the White House. He also praised the president's overall energy levels, stating he was 'the most energetic person any of us have ever met.'

Trump's Well-Documented Fast-Food Image

Trump's fondness for fast food is well documented. During his 2016 campaign, he famously served a fast-food buffet in the White House to the Clemson University football team, and in subsequent years embraced meals from McDonald's on the campaign trail.

I'm laughing so hard at RFK Jr. thinking Donald Trump is gonna start caring about healthy eating and what's in our food.



Corey Lewandowski wrote in his book about Donald Trump's love of fast food:



"On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald's, Kentucky…"

Public appearances have included a stint working at a McDonald's fryer and references to Diet Coke as a constant drink choice.

Medical evaluations released by the White House have portrayed Trump as being in 'excellent health,' citing cardiovascular imaging and organ function as normal, as well as unusually high testosterone levels for someone over 70, according to officials.

These portrayals contrast with Kennedy's characterisation of junk food, creating an unusual public divergence between the administration's public health messaging and its leader's personal habits.

Trump serving French Fries in McDonald’s. 🍟 pic.twitter.com/kdblZhO3Jp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 20, 2024

Policy Implications and Nutritional Messaging

Kennedy's remarks arrive amid a broader push by the Trump administration to revise US dietary guidance.

In early January, the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Agriculture released updated national dietary guidelines emphasising increased protein, reduced added sugars, whole foods and a scaled-back focus on ultra-processed carbohydrates.

New 2026 Dietary Focus Trump's Reported Preferences Foundation: High-quality protein & whole foods Staples: Quarter Pounders & Filet-O-Fish Avoid: Added sugars & ultra-processed carbs Routine: Candy and constant Diet Coke Prioritise: Healthy fats (Olive oil, Butter) Source: Fast-food frying oils

Kennedy attempted to reconcile this by noting that Trump 'usually eats well' when at Mar-a-Lago or the White House. However, critics argue that the President's public embrace of 'junk food' as a populist status symbol undermines Kennedy's official messaging to move Americans toward a 'real food' diet.

The so-called 'Make America Healthy Again' initiative, championed by Kennedy within HHS, also suggests a reimagined food pyramid and underscores the health harms associated with ultra-processed foods laden with additives.

While these guidelines aim to influence federal nutrition programmes and public health efforts, Kennedy's public critique of the president's personal diet risks blurring lines between private behaviour and official policy messaging.

Trump has previously addressed questions about his physical condition, often dismissing concerns related to age and stamina. The White House has defended his health record and used official medical examinations to counter public speculation.

Nonetheless, Kennedy's unfiltered remarks have amplified public scrutiny of Trump's lifestyle choices, especially at a time when lifelong habits and their implications for chronic disease and long-term health are under intense public debate.