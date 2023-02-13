The Animal Welfare Board of India sent the internet into a frenzy after it appealed to people to celebrate Valentine's Day as "Cow Hug Day."

The recommendation by the board not only drew criticism from all quarters, but also gave social media users in India the chance to have a laugh.

"In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual and collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read an excerpt of the recommendation by the organisation.

However, the government body had to withdraw its appeal after it became the subject of jokes and ridicule. Politicians, journalists, activists, and common Twitter users, did not shy away from voicing their opinion on the matter, per NDTV.

A journalist was even filmed trying to hug a cow on national television as a joke. "Consent is important," he said jokingly during the broadcast.

Cow Hug Day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Qj9wFmP9IE — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) February 8, 2023

"Was the Government cow-ed by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely cow-ardice?" quipped Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

"Hug safely guys on #CowHugDay seems bulls are possessive about their valentines and are protesting against this #CowHugging," wrote a Twitter user. He used the caption while posting a video of cows hitting people in the streets.

The celebration of Valentine's Day is seen as a degradation of the country's moral and traditional values.

Valentine's Day not only attracts bizarre suggestions from different groups in India, but also a lot of hate. Every year, several conservative groups like the Hindu Mahasabha make it a point to register their protest against its celebration.

In some cases, these groups even resort to vandalism and moral policing. Couples are even threatened with violence if they are found indulging in a public display of affection.

In 2015, the Hindu Mahasabha even threatened to forcibly marry couples who publicly displayed affection on Valentine's Day in western Uttar Pradesh state.