Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly ditching Hollywood to focus on full-time motherhood, even if it means giving up multimillion-dollar pay cheques. As she settles with her two children and husband, former MLB pitcher Cole Tucker, the former High School Musical star is reportedly not in a rush to return to sets or red carpet glitz.

Choosing Kids Over Cameras

According to insiders, Hudgens decided to cease work to raise her kids on her own instead of hiring nannies or other helpers. She is allegedly keen to be 'hands-on' throughout the early years, from bedtimes to school runs. She refuses to give up this time for another franchise or awards campaign, according to those close to her, since she thinks she will never get it back.

'What matters to her is being present,' the source said. 'She doesn't want her children raised by nannies'.

For the actress, who spent almost twenty years alternating between films, television shows and brand collaborations, the move represents a significant change. According to friends, becoming a mother changed her priorities as playdates, family vacations and nappies now take priority than auditions and screenplays.

Financial Freedom Makes Exit Easier

With an estimated net worth of about $18 million from acting, sponsorships and production work, Hudgens reportedly made this decision partly because she is already financially stable.

Hudgens last starred with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the 2024 international success Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which brought in over $400 million. However, experts maintain that she hasn't been brought back into the spotlight by her achievements.

Moreover, Tucker, her spouse, also amassed millions of dollars during his professional baseball career, providing the couple with a comfortable buffer. They are reportedly happy together, thriving on assets and savings while she puts Hollywood on hold.

According to sources, Vanessa doesn't care about turning down new offers when the family's long-term financial situation is secure. Moreover, she views the trade-off as straightforward: trade contracts now in exchange for quality time spent with her kids.

'How long will this pause last? Nobody knows,' the insider admitted. 'It's open-ended.'

Career Momentum Put On Hold

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024), a box office hit that brought in over $400 million worldwide, was her last major on-screen appearance. According to insiders, her staff had been considering additional franchises and follow-ups, but they were informed that she wanted to take an indefinite leave of absence. Managers and agents are said to be 'stressed' about the possibility of losing out on eight-figure possibilities if she remains away for too long.

Hudgens is reportedly unbothered by the demand and maintains that there is no set date for a comeback. According to reports, her hiatus is open-ended, meaning that any future comeback will depend more on whether she feels ready rather than schedules or award season.

'She's not retiring exactly,' an insider explained, 'but her focus right now is her kids — not Hollywood'.

'The Happiest She's Ever Been'

'She doesn't care if it means missing out on millions,' the source concluded. 'Right now, she's the happiest she's ever been'.

As she embraces the routine and privacy that come with concentrating on family life, friends say she has never been more at ease or grounded and that she prefers easy days at home than lengthy shoots in remote locations.

The actress apparently feels that this chapter defines success not by movie office figures, but by being present at every milestone, despite some fans being upset to see less of her on film. Vanessa Hudgens, at least for the time being, seems happy to sacrifice Hollywood millions for the ordinary moments of parenthood that no amount of fortune can purchase.