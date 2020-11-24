Vanessa Hudgens and Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker sparked dating rumours after they were spotted holding hands and hugging while outside Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 31-year-old "High School Musical" star looked cosy in a long grey sweater and beanie as she cuddled up to the 24-year-old Tucker while they waited at the valet stand for their car. They were photographed smiling at each other and the actress seemingly cannot get enough of her new beau.

A video from the Daily Mail showed Hudgens wrapping her arms around the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder who reciprocated the affection. She also enjoyed a few puffs of smoke while she waited for Tucker to approach her.

"The Princess Switch" star dressed to impress and paired her sweater with a black satin dress that has a plunging neckline. Tucker simply wore a red knitted hat, jeans, sneakers, and a hooded sweater.

The couple has yet to make their relationship official on social media. Hudgens however, hinted that she is dating someone when she shared a photo of her "date night" over the weekend on Instagram.

The pair's sighting comes just a week after she revealed that she is taking a break from dating because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she is taking precautions and it is for everyone's safety.

"I just finished another movie yesterday and, you know, it's taken very seriously and to keep everyone safe there are precautions. And at times it feels extravagant, but it's what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe, so yeah, definitely no dating for me," Hudgens told ET's Katie Krause during an interview about her Netflix film "The Princess Switch: Switched Again."

Hudgens admitted that she wants a man who shares her fundamentals and wants the same things as her. She does not care if that person is in the public eye or not, although she prefers him not to be, as long as he can give her all those things.

It is unclear if her family chose Tucker for her as she said that she would let them play matchmaker for her. This is the first time Hudgens has been linked to someone new following her split from Austin Butler.