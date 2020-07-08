The prestigious Venice Film Festival will take place as per the schedule but with some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organisers confirmed the news on Tuesday announcing that they will go forward with the 77th edition of the world's oldest film festival.

For now, the film festival will be held from September 2 to 12, amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, there will be changes in the format with a reduced number of films in the competition and some outdoor and virtual screenings.

Festival director Alberto Barbera released a statement confirming the fact and sending out a message of hope. "I am extremely pleased that the Biennale Cinema can be held with a minimum reduction of films and sections. Without forgetting the countless victims of these past few months to whom due tribute shall be paid, the first international festival following the forced interruption dictated by the pandemic becomes the meaningful celebration of the reopening we all looked forward to, and a message of concrete optimism for the entire world of cinema which has suffered greatly from this crisis."

As per the report, the total number of films featuring in the official selection will be reduced to 50 to 55. Meanwhile, the competitive sections Venezia 77 and Horizon will see no changes and continue with their usual procedures and format. Out of Competition section and Biennale College Cinema will also maintain its regular format.

Meanwhile, screenings will be conducted in Lido with stringent safety measures such as social distancing and sanitary protocols. In addition, the film festival will be incorporating Venice Virtual Reality competition in collaboration with VRChat and HTC Viveport for its 2020 installment. Unfortunately, the organisers are letting go of the Sconfini section which includes a selection of works of different genres, lengths, and targets. This will be done in order to ensure repeat screenings of the movies in the main official selection.

Furthermore, the festival will include two outdoor arenas for screening in the Giardini Della Biennale and in the skating rink on the Lido. If things go as planned, the Venice Film Festival will be the first international film festival to take place since the pandemic. The full line-up for the festival will be unveiled on Tuesday, July 28.