A violent asylum seeker who repeatedly avoided prison despite a string of offences has finally been jailed after pulling a knife outside a migrant hotel and issuing a chilling threat to police, raising fresh scrutiny over how long it took for custody to be imposed.

Shafi Abdi Momad, 30, was sentenced to five-and-a-half months in prison after admitting possession of a bladed article in a public place, following an early-hours disturbance outside the Roundhouse Hotel on 7 December.

The custodial term also activated a previously suspended prison sentence, marking the first time he has been sent to jail despite appearing before magistrates multiple times within a single year.

Knife Incident That Triggered Custody

Poole Magistrates' Court heard that police were called to reports of disorder outside the hotel shortly before dawn. During the incident, Momad pulled an 8 cm (3.14 in.) knife from his coat pocket and told an officer: 'I carry my knife. When I kill someone here, you come for me.'

He then fled the scene. Officers detained him a short time later, and the knife was later recovered nearby, buried under leaves. Momad pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place and was immediately jailed.

The court ruled that the seriousness of the offence, combined with his record of non-compliance, crossed the threshold for immediate custody.

A Pattern of Violence Before Prison

The knife offence followed a series of earlier convictions in which Momad avoided prison. According to the Daily Mail, he had repeatedly avoided custody despite a catalogue of offences including attacking a shop worker, spitting at an officer and flouting court orders.

In March, he appeared before magistrates after attacking an Indian shop worker in South London while drunk.

The court heard he racially abused the worker, Ben Velayunthapillai, attempted to take money from the till after being refused alcohol, and punched him in the face.

Despite the assault, Momad was spared custody and instead received a community order, was told to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, and was fined £25 ($33.78).

Assault on a Police Officer

Just weeks later, he was back before the same court after assaulting an emergency worker during a separate incident at the Roundhouse hotel.

Prosecutors said Momad had consumed half a bottle of vodka and several beers, was in a 'very angry' state, and required several officers to restrain him.

As police attempted to detain him, he spat at an officer, with saliva landing on the officer's hand. Momad pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker but was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 ($67.56) in compensation.

Breaches and Suspended Sentence

By June, Momad had again appeared before magistrates after failing to comply with the unpaid work and supervision requirements imposed earlier in the year.

The court revoked the original community order and imposed a six-week prison sentence, but suspended it for 12 months.

That suspended sentence remained in place until the December knife offence, which magistrates said demonstrated a clear escalation in risk and disregard for court orders.

Wider Context Around Migrant Hotels

The Roundhouse is one of several hotels in Bournemouth used to house asylum seekers, alongside the nearby Britannia Hotel. The arrangement has drawn attention locally after multiple criminal cases involving residents were brought before the courts.

In Momad's case, magistrates were presented with a timeline showing repeated opportunities for rehabilitation through non-custodial sentences before prison was ultimately imposed following the knife threat.

The case has since become a focal point in discussions about sentencing thresholds, public safety, and how repeated low-level punishments can precede more serious offences when court orders are breached.