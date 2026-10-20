A video post, labelled 'RSS wing in Japan HSS,' drew critical replies after it appeared on X on 19 October 2026. HSS Japan has separately described a procession in Tokyo's Edogawa ward as a Path Sanchalan, but the available material does not establish that the footage in the X post is the same event or when it was filmed.

The post identifies the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Its publication date does not confirm when the video was recorded, and the post alone does not identify the organisers or the event's purpose.

RSS wing in Japan HSS pic.twitter.com/rwljqRkKnX — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) October 19, 2026

Replies Show Criticism, Not the Full Debate

The video post shows several replies. One account, @A_J_manutd, wrote, 'Bro wtf! We already received enough hate as it is.' Another account, Siddharth, wrote that terrorism had no boundaries or religion.

A reply from Think asked, 'What are they in Japan? They should be back in Acche Din?' These comments show some of the criticism directed at the video, but it captures only a limited sample of the discussion. They do not establish what happened at the event or how viewers responded overall.

The comments also contains insulting language and an unsupported generalisation about Indians' behaviour abroad. A parody-labelled account makes a further claim about people defecating in streets and throwing things into rivers.

The post's description reportedly refers to participants of different ages wearing matching clothing and carrying banners and the Indian flag. The supplied evidence does not independently verify what the participants were wearing or carrying.

HSS Japan's website says the organisation conducts cultural and educational activities and aims to promote Hindu culture, values and traditions in Japan.

That is the organisation's own description of its work; it does not verify the specific video or establish that the event depicted had a cultural, religious or political purpose.

HSS Japan's Description Adds Context

A public HSS Japan Facebook post indexed online describes a Path Sanchalan in Tokyo's Edogawa ward. That provides an account from the organisation of a procession there, but the post should be checked against the video before the article states that both sources refer to the same event.

The X post's description reportedly says participants of different ages wore matching clothing and carried banners and the Indian flag; those details should remain attributed unless confirmed by the footage or another source.

There is wider reporting on the RSS's overseas engagement. Reuters reported in May 2026 that RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had addressed gatherings in the United States, Germany and Britain, with more visits planned.

Hosabale said the visits aimed to 'dispel certain misgivings and misconceptions about the RSS.' That reporting provides context for the debate over the organisation's international profile, but it does not establish that the Japan video shows an RSS event or was intended to promote a political message.

The comments are a small sample, and HSS Japan's description of its aims cannot represent the views of all its supporters. The material reviewed for this article does not include a response from HSS Japan, the RSS or Japanese authorities about the X post.