A dramatic video allegedly showing the Eiffel Tower burning after an attack by student protesters has sparked confusion online, with some social media users questioning whether the footage is real or AI-generated. The viral claim suggests that 'mostly peaceful' demonstrators destroyed one of France's most recognisable landmarks.

However, the footage remains unverified, and there is no credible evidence that the Eiffel Tower has been burned down. The controversy comes amid growing concerns over artificial intelligence being used to spread convincing but misleading images of major world events.

Eiffel Tower Burning Video Sparks Disbelief Among Social Media Users

The circulating post makes the extraordinary claim: 'BREAKING 🚨: Mostly peaceful student protestors have burned down the Eiffel Tower.'

The statement appears to use the phrase 'mostly peaceful' sarcastically, seemingly mocking descriptions of demonstrations that have involved violence.

However, the authenticity of the accompanying video has not been independently established.

Some online users questioned whether the footage was generated using artificial intelligence rather than showing an actual incident in Paris.

One commenter admitted being briefly fooled by the footage, writing: 'For a second I thought this was real 🤦‍♀️😂'

The reaction reflects the confusion surrounding the unverified video, particularly as AI-generated imagery becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish from authentic recordings.

There is currently no verified evidence linking student protesters to any destruction of the Eiffel Tower.

BREAKING 🚨: Mostly peaceful student protestors have burned down the Eiffel Tower https://t.co/xtYNn7T7Eo — MrE (@MrEdogtagnft) October 19, 2026

Is the Viral Eiffel Tower Fire Video AI-Generated?

Social media users have suggested that the viral Eiffel Tower burning video may be AI-generated, although its authenticity remains unverified.

Without the original footage or a technical examination, it is unclear whether the video was created using AI, digitally manipulated or taken out of context.

While AI can produce convincing footage of disasters that never occurred, genuine recordings can also be misrepresented as recent events. For now, claims that the Eiffel Tower video is AI-generated remain unconfirmed.

Previous Eiffel Tower Fire Videos Have Been Debunked

The latest viral allegation follows earlier incidents in which misleading footage purportedly showed fires near the Eiffel Tower.

In June 2026, Euronews investigated videos circulating after Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League celebrations that appeared to show the landmark burning.

The footage instead showed smoke near the monument following a fire along the River Seine, rather than the Eiffel Tower itself being engulfed in flames.

More recently, AFP examined a video falsely connected to student demonstrations in France.

The footage showed a burning vehicle near the Eiffel Tower but actually originated from celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory in May 2026.

The findings demonstrate how authentic recordings can be recycled with misleading descriptions, creating the impression that unrelated events are unfolding in real time.

France Student Protests Become Target of Misleading Viral Claims

France has experienced student demonstrations over education-related grievances, including teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating school facilities.

The protests have attracted attention online, where videos allegedly documenting unrest have circulated alongside misleading claims.

An October investigation by Myth Detector identified several recordings falsely attributed to recent student demonstrations, including footage of burning vehicles and confrontations involving police.

Those videos originated from unrelated incidents.

The latest Eiffel Tower allegation remains unsubstantiated, and the accompanying video is unverified, with some viewers suspecting AI generation.

No independently verified evidence establishes that protesters burned down the Paris landmark.