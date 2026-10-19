Salman Khan has allegedly been threatened with having his 'entire family' destroyed in an audio clip that emerged after gunmen opened fire on fellow Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, police have said.

Mumbai Police said they were examining the recording, along with related social media posts, as part of their investigation into Sunday's evening attack in Juhu. Shroff was not shot, but his driver was wounded.

Audio Clip and Online Posts Targeting Salman Khan

In the audio, a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit claims responsibility for the shooting at Tiger Shroff's car. He demands that Khan apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi, the jailed gangster, and to the Bishnoi community.

The speaker warns Khan not to rely on his security. 'We won't even leave a dog in your house. We will destroy your entire family,' he says.

Police have not confirmed that the clip is genuine. IBTimes UK has not been able to verify it independently.

A social media post purportedly written by Pandit and a second man named as Harman Sandhu also appeared after the attack. It claims the pair had warned Shroff not to work with Khan and that he ignored them. It adds that anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to them, or who works with Khan, 'will be next'.

Police are checking whether the accounts and posts are genuine and whether they have any links to established gangs. No arrests had been announced at the time of writing.

Tiger Shroff Shooting in Juhu Under Police Scrutiny

Police said Shroff's BMW was attacked at about 7pm in the Juhu area as the 36-year-old actor was leaving Pushpa Narsee Park after a football session and a birthday gathering.

Three men on a motorcycle allegedly intercepted the car near the park. Two opened fire at close range while the third waited on the bike.

The driver, identified as Firdaus, was hit in the left hand, and a passer-by was also injured. Officials have confirmed only minor abrasions to Shroff from shattered glass.

About 15 teams, including Crime Branch officers, are working to trace the attackers. They are examining CCTV footage and the digital trail left by the audio clip and posts.

Political and Industry Reaction to Salman Khan Threat

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, visited Shroff on Sunday night and called the attack 'unfortunate'. He said he had spoken to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, that 'special teams' had been formed and that the state would review security arrangements for celebrities.

'We will nab them,' he said, adding that the government would 'not tolerate the handiwork of any gangs'.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the shooting as 'serious and condemnable' and said arrests would follow 'very soon'. He said he had personally assured Shroff of his 'complete safety'.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association accused gangsters of deliberately targeting film personalities to spread fear and extort money. It criticised the government and police for failing to prevent such attacks and said the industry should not have to 'work under the shadow of fear'.

The union likened the climate to the 1990s, when criminal gangs held sway over parts of Mumbai and the Hindi film business.

Previous Incidents Linked to Bishnoi Network

Mumbai has seen a series of shootings attributed to alleged underworld groups in recent years. In 2024, police arrested two people said to be linked to the Bishnoi gang after shots were fired outside Khan's home.

Later that year, the politician Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. Investigators also linked that killing to people associated with the Bishnoi network.