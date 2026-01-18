Abigail Spanberger, hours after making history as Virginia's first female governor, signed an executive order rescinding her predecessor's mandate requiring state and local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The Democratic governor signed Executive Order 10 on Saturday afternoon, immediately reversing Republican Glenn Youngkin's Executive Order 47, which had deputised Virginia State Police to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement in identifying and apprehending individuals in the country illegally.

Spanberger's order was one of 10 executive actions she signed within her first hours in office, marking a dramatic shift in how Virginia approaches federal immigration enforcement. 'State and local law enforcement should not be required to divert their limited resources to enforce federal civil immigration laws,' Spanberger stated. The move drew immediate and fierce criticism from outgoing Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, who warned the decision would endanger Virginians. 'This is a disaster for the public safety of the Commonwealth,' Miyares said.

Over 6,200 Detentions Under Previous Order

Youngkin signed Executive Order 47 in February 2025, directing the Virginia State Police and Department of Corrections to enter into Section 287(g) agreements with ICE. The agreements allowed state troopers to be trained and deputised by federal authorities to perform immigration enforcement functions, including issuing detainers and initiating deportation proceedings.

According to data obtained by The Virginian-Pilot, ICE detained over 6,200 people in Virginia between February 2025 and November 2025 under the programme. However, ICE data suggests approximately 70 per cent of those detained in Virginia's two ICE facilities had no criminal record, contradicting Youngkin's assertion that the programme targeted 'violent illegals'.

'As Governor, protecting our citizens is my foremost responsibility and today we are taking action that will make Virginia safer by removing dangerous criminal illegal immigrants from our Commonwealth,' Youngkin said when signing the original order.

Campaign Promise Fulfilled

Spanberger promised during her 2025 gubernatorial campaign to rescind Youngkin's immigration order if elected. The Democrat handily defeated Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears in a double-digit victory that saw Democrats sweep the state's top elected positions.

The rescission comes as ICE enforcement operations face intense scrutiny nationwide following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on 7 January. The incident has sparked widespread protests and led several Democratic-led states to reconsider cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

In her inaugural address earlier on Saturday, Spanberger referenced the Trump administration's immigration policies, telling the crowd: 'In Virginia, our hard-working, law-abiding immigrant neighbours will know that when we say that we will focus on the security and safety of all of our neighbours, we mean them too.'

🚨BREAKING: Virginia’s new Governor Abigail Spanberger was sworn in and didn’t waste a second.



Her FIRST move: repealing Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that pushed state/local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE.

pic.twitter.com/rgaKCgIzz9 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) January 17, 2026

Republicans Warn of Public Safety Consequences

Virginia House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore described Spanberger's withdrawal from the 287(g) agreement as 'reckless', stating that 'this decision allows criminal illegal immigrants to remain in our communities and commit crimes over and over again by shielding them from cooperation with federal law enforcement'. Senate Minority Leader Ryan McDougle echoed those concerns, saying Spanberger was 'moving to weaken law enforcement's ability to hold violent illegal criminals accountable'.

However, immigrant rights advocates praised the move. Luis Aguilar with the advocacy group CASA told Radio IQ that alleged ICE enforcement activity had already terrified local communities across Northern Virginia. 'Things aren't safer because ICE is going door-to-door,' Aguilar said. 'When a president chooses to utilise authoritarian tactics and scapegoats a specific community, we have to say no.'

Why This Policy Shift Matters

Spanberger's decision to rescind Virginia's ICE cooperation mandate reflects a broader Democratic strategy to resist the Trump administration's aggressive deportation agenda whilst preserving state resources for local law enforcement priorities. With Democrats now controlling both the executive branch and both chambers of the Virginia legislature, Spanberger has significant latitude to implement her policy vision.

The move sets Virginia apart from Republican-led states that have embraced expanded cooperation with federal immigration authorities. It also positions the commonwealth as a potential legal battleground, as the Trump administration has threatened to label jurisdictions that limit ICE cooperation as 'sanctuary cities' subject to federal funding cuts. The policy reversal demonstrates how immigration enforcement has become increasingly decentralised, with state governors wielding considerable power to either facilitate or impede federal operations within their borders.