Piers Morgan has been dubbed a 'master troll' and mocked online after revealing he had hip replacement surgery following a bad fall at a London restaurant. The British broadcaster, known for his controversial remarks, announced his hospitalisation on social media, prompting a wave of reactions from critics who seized the opportunity to target the outspoken personality.

Social media users questioned whether Morgan was genuinely seeking sympathy or simply courting attention, with some suggesting he remains 'the internet's main character'. The announcement also drew criticism after Morgan linked his injury to President Donald Trump's political decisions.

Public Reaction

When Morgan announced that he suffered a bad fall at a London restaurant, people immediately mocked him on social media. They took the news as an opportunity to criticise the controversial British host.

'Piers Morgan trending again. He's either a master troll or the internet's main character. We all play along. What's his next move?' one person wrote.

'In America, Piers Morgan is a joke,' another person wrote.

'Piers Morgan should get his green card revoked. Never let him work in the country again,' another person commented.

'Well, Piers Morgan is in good hands following a fall in which he broke his leg. Surely, that is a matter for national rejoicing,' a fourth person wrote.

'Piers Morgan, the fall guy now?' another person commented.

'Piers Morgan fell off his high horse and broke his hip. I bet that's painful,' one person joked.

🚨BREAKING: Piers Morgan says the UK "should repurchase" the United States🇬🇧🇺🇸 .



"After all, it was ours once, and it would enhance our North Atlantic security."



What are your thoughts to him......??👀 pic.twitter.com/YxEeWWicV0 — John F. Kennedy Jr (chat) (@John_FKjrchat) January 18, 2026

Links to Donald Trump

Morgan also dragged Trump into his post about his recent hospitalisation. He said that he blames the president for what happened to him.

According to Mirror UK, Morgan became upset after Trump revealed his plans to purchase Greenland and hit countries with tariffs like the United Kingdom.

'Britain should repurchase America. After all, it was once ours, and it would enhance our North Atlantic security. If you don't sell it to us, President Trump, we're going to impose tariffs on the U.S. and any country who supports you in resisting this very good deal. Fair?' Morgan tweeted.

Morgan faced backlash following his tweet about Trump and the US.

'I think Piers Morgan turned into an ugly man! America does not belong to Britain! Hell, Britain isn't even Britain anymore,' one person wrote.

'America needs to shut down all European bases. Get out of NATO and the UN. Travel ban on Piers Morgan coming here. No worry, Piers. Europe will be calling on us to bail you out in a few years... again!' another person wrote.

'CNN headlines in 2 hours... Trump pushed Piers Morgan down the stairs. 60 Minutes episode in the making,' one person commented.

Controversial Career

Morgan is one of the most controversial personalities in the United Kingdom. He is known for speaking his mind and has frequently criticised the likes of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Donald Trump. At times, critics have pointed out that some of his comments are not factual and are based on heightened emotions.

Unlikely Friendship

Morgan and Trump used to be friends. The two high-profile personalities first crossed paths in 2008 when Morgan appeared in an episode of Celebrity Apprentice. Morgan was named the winner of the show, and Trump made some positive remarks about him.

'Piers, you were tactless, ruthless, aggressive, hard, possibly brilliant, you knocked them all out one by one - you win,' Trump said.

In the past, Morgan has also said some wonderful things about Trump. After the latter was elected president, Morgan said that it seems the POTUS is more laser-focused now compared to his first term as president.