Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a well-known streamer with a reputation for trouble, was recently moved to a high-security prison in the Philippines as court proceedings against him continue.

The Russian-born internet personality faces multiple charges following a series of disruptive and illegal actions during his recent stay in Manila. His transfer marks a significant escalation in his case, and questions remain about how long he will remain behind bars.

Here's a look back at what we know about Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, and some of the actions he took in Manila that led to his current predicament.

The Rise and Fall of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was born on 8 March 1992 in Russia and grew up trying to become a professional skateboarder. Injuries ended those ambitions early, leading him to work various jobs, from a garbage collector at age 15 to a sign-spinner dressed as Uncle Sam. In 2011, he appeared in an adult film scene for Bang Bros, marking his entry into the world of controversial content.

He is best known for his YouTube channel, VitalyzdTv, where he posts pranks and public stunts. Some of his videos have gained massive attention, often pushing boundaries in ways that generate both laughs and outrage. His antics have included invading sporting events and climbing famous landmarks, sometimes resulting in police attention. These stunts have repeatedly landed him in trouble, with authorities arresting him on multiple occasions.

Notorious Incidents and Arrests

While in the Philippines, Vitaly was recorded to have committed the following offences, among others:

- Trying to seize a service firearm

- Attempting to kiss and grab a security guard

- Interfering with Street Traffic

- Trespassing at a McDonald's and harassment of its staff

- Harassment of Passerby in a commercial area

- Harassment of Security Guards

- Climbing Atop Moving Vehicles

Although truly shocking, Zdorovetskiy's behaviour has often made headlines already in other countries, particularly for his daring and sometimes reckless stunts. In July 2014, he caused a stir by invading the field during the FIFA World Cup final in Brazil. Two years later, he was arrested multiple times in 2016—once for climbing the Hollywood Sign and are for streaking during the NBA Finals. Each time, his actions were caught on camera, and law enforcement responded swiftly.

His latest behaviour in Manila has been no different. On 2 April 2025, Zdorovetskiy livestreamed a series of disruptive acts across downtown Metro Manila. During these streams, he was seen stealing a patrol motorcycle from a security guard, removing a guard's cap multiple times, and stealing an electric fan from a restaurant.

He also threatened to rob a woman on the street, jumped onto the roof of a moving jeepney, and drove a tricycle recklessly through traffic. His antics extended to trespassing into a McDonald's kitchen and making derogatory comments about local staff.

Legal Consequences in the Philippines

Following these incidents, Zdorovetskiy was detained by Philippine authorities. Initially held at the Bureau of Immigration Bicutan detention centre, he was later moved on 11 June 2025 to a maximum security facility operated by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Muntinlupa City. The move reflects the serious nature of the charges he faces, which include unjust vexation, theft, and public harassment.

His legal team asked for his release on bail, claiming he posed no flight risk and was willing to cooperate. However, authorities rejected this request, citing the gravity of his offences and the need to uphold Philippine laws.

Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado confirmed that Zdorovetskiy would remain in custody until all legal cases are resolved.

The Future of Zdorovetskiy's Time in Custody

The YouTuber's detention has sparked debate online, with many Filipinos criticising his behaviour and the disruptive nature of his videos. The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the BI have made it clear that foreign nationals must respect local customs and laws. Zdorovetskiy's actions, they say, undermine public order and cannot be tolerated.

As of June 2025, Zdorovetskiy faces multiple counts of unjust vexation, which could lead to a maximum of 18 months in prison if he is convicted. Neither the US nor Russia, his country of citizenship, has agreed to accept him back, meaning he remains in detention indefinitely. Philippine authorities expect due process to be observed but have not specified how long the legal process might take.