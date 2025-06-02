Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a well-known Russian-American content creator notorious for pulling aggressive public stunts, is now facing the possibility of a year in a Philippine jail after being denied deportation by both his home countries.

The 33-year-old YouTuber was arrested in April following a series of disruptive acts in Metro Manila, which were captured in a video which went viral, drawing public condemnation.

Authorities initially had considered sending him back, but with no nation willing to receive him—neither Russia, where he was born, nor the US, where he holds permanent residency—the Philippines has confirmed it will proceed with prosecution and potential imprisonment.

'We don't know where to send him home to,' Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla told the media. 'We will service his sentence. Sinigurado ko po 'yun.'

According to reports, Zdorovetskiy is set to face trial next week on three counts of unjust vexation, a charge under Philippine law applied to acts that cause irritation or emotional disturbance to others.

Zdorovetskiy's Public 'Pranks' Cross a Line

Zdorovetskiy's arrest stems from a video he filmed in Bonifacio Global City and Pasay, where he carried out a series of so-called 'pranks' that many viewers — and local authorities — saw as harassment. In the footage, he is seen yanking a security guard's hat, mocking passers-by, and filming people without consent.

The YouTuber also entered a hotel lobby with a heavy electric fan taken from a nearby restaurant and was heard hurling obscenities at a woman who confronted him.

The video, posted to the streaming platform Kick, quickly drew public outrage, and days later, on April 2nd, Zdorovetskiy was arrested outside a hotel in Pasay by immigration agents.

Rejected By Both the US and Russia

According to reports, the idea of deporting Zdorovetskiy was initially floated, but both Moscow and Washington, DC have made it clear they won't be taking Zdorovetskiy back.

Russia reportedly refused to repatriate him, and despite being a green card holder, the US did the same. Now, with no repatriation path available, Remulla said the government would allow the case to run its course.

However, the YouTuber has appealed to have the charges dropped, citing mental health concerns, but officials have opted to continue with the legal process. Reports indicated that if convicted, Zdorovetskiy faces a minimum of three months and a maximum of one year in jail.

Past Legal Troubles

Although Zdorovetskiy has long built his brand on public stunts and extreme behaviour, his way of making content has led to legal trouble for him more than once.

According to reports, he was detained in 2016 for scaling the Hollywood sign and arrested again in 2020 in Egypt after illegally climbing one of the Pyramids of Giza. And it doesn't end there; that same year, he was charged in Florida for allegedly assaulting a woman jogging.

However, these over-the-top public behaviours didn't stop his rise to popularity as channel VitalyzdTv boasted over 10 million subscribers. However, as viewership waned, he shifted to more aggressive and outrageous content—often blurring the line between comedy and criminality.

Philippine Officials Stand Firm

According to reports, the Philippine police say that Zdorovetskiy's actions weren't harmless entertainment but deliberate provocation.

'We have read the online outrage and we coordinated with other authorities for proper actions against the subject,' said Major General Nicolas Torre III of the Philippine National Police. 'We cannot just let this incident pass.'

Meanwhile, many fellow YouTubers and the online community familiar with his content also agree that this arrest would be Zdorovetskiy's ultimate fall. In one of his episodes from April, Ethan Klein, who runs a podcast on YouTube called 'H3 Podcast Highlights,' said, 'He should definitely go to Jail,' after watching one of his prank videos from the Philippines.

Since no home country of Zdorovetskiy is offering him refuge and the trial is fast approaching, the YouTuber is now left to face the consequences in the country where the stunts unfolded.