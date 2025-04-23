Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, best known as 'VitalyzdTv', is a Russian-American content creator infamous for exploiting shock tactics for clicks. He rose to fame in 2012 with a controversial prank targeting unsuspecting passersby in Miami, and has since amassed 10.2 million subscribers. His content took a turn for the worse when he live-streamed himself harassing locals at Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in the Philippines. Due to his reckless, inexcusable behaviour, Zdorovetskiy is now facing charges, possible jail time and a potential social media ban. However, a video posted right before the controversy is raising eyebrows, as it shows a completely different side to the negligent prankster.

Disgraced Prankster's Video Showcases Christian Philanthropy

In a video posted on 31 March, Zdorovetskiy is seen generously donating money and resources to locals in the Philippines, declaring, 'God is good!' Children cheer as he embraces people who are crying tears of gratitude, while Christian music and the sound of applause play in the background.

'Dear Jesus, thank you for everything you have given me in life, an opportunity to give blessings to people in need,' Zdorovetskiy, 34, says. He expresses his gratitude at being able to give the Filipino people 'hope and light.'

'And no, the life is not easy for anybody but if you keep pushing and believing in yourself then anything is possible,' he adds.

In the clips stitched together, Zdorovetskiy can be seen buying locals and their children televisions, PS5 consoles, school supplies, iPhones and shoes. At the end of the video, Zdorovetskiy is praying under a crucifix with a crowd of children and their parents.

'Dear Jesus Lord, I want you to keep everybody safe, I want everybody to be healthy here,' he says. 'I want everybody for their dreams and aspirations to come true. Please protect all these kids, keep their mothers, their fathers safe.'

'Please protect them with all your heart, I know you're watching this right now,' he adds. I know you're listening to us right now.'

Despite the video's uplifting tone, viewers remain unconvinced of the creator's integrity.

For many, Zdorovetskiy's 'acts of kindness' do not erase or compensate for the harm he has caused.

'Doing this doesn't erase the fact you were harassing other locals for attention,' one user commented under his video. 'God is good!' another echoed mockingly. 'You're in jail.' A third asks: 'So does this 2 min reel justify your hours-long stream of harassment towards Filipinos on your stream?'

Other common sentiments include 'get out of my country,' with several users calling for Zdorovetskiy's deportation, arrest and incarceration. It is possible they might get their wish, as Zdorovetskiy was recently arrested and charged for his heedless actions.

Zdorovetskiy's Belligerent Behaviour on Live Stream

In early April 2025, Zdorovetskiy was detained by the Filipino authorities after widespread public outcry over his inappropriate behaviour during a series of livestreams, in which he allegedly harassed random locals. Viewers accused him of behaving aggressively, reportedly offering money to women in exchange for reactions and making unsavoury threats when they refused. In one instance, he was caught on camera yelling, 'Okay, 'cause you got a COVID mask you liberal f**k,' to a woman.

Filipino authorities were quick to act following reports, and Zdorovetskiy was charged on 2 April.

Zdorovetskiy's Arrest And Potential Double-Digit Jail Time

Zdorovetskiy was by the Bureau of Immigration, with Major General Nicolas Torre III stating: 'We have read the online outrage and we coordinated with other authorities for proper actions against the subject. We cannot just let this incident pass— his recent video filmed in BGC and viral online has sparked outrage due to his alleged disruptive and inappropriate behaviour toward unsuspecting and friendly Filipinos.'

Zdorovetskiy's— admittedly deserved— ordeal is far from over. The Mirror claims that Zdorovetskiy could be detained for two or three years awaiting sentencing, while fellow YouTuber Atozy reports the prankster could be sentenced to up to 24 years in jail. It is possible Zdorovetskiy does not grasp the severity of his situation yet, however— some believe the Russian-American is convinced US President Donald Trump will intervene in his favour, given his status as a US citizen and a self-proclaimed Republican.

Outraged viewers are calling not only for Zdorovetskiy to be removed from the Philippines, but also from social media as a whole.

Rude Vlogger Faces A Possible Social Media Ban

In addition to garnering charges, Zdorovetskiy's actions have also triggered an online petition demanding his permanent removal from all major social platforms— including YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram— for what many are calling cyberbullying. The petition, spearheaded by activist Nikola Navrátil, accuses the YouTuber of orchestrating targeted harassment against a local business by encouraging followers to flood it with fake reviews.

'Among the millions who witnessed the disgraceful public behaviour of YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy in the Philippines, one truth became undeniably clear: this man has no regard for human decency, safety, or the dignity of others,' Navrátil's statement reads. 'This was not a prank.'This was a deliberate, premeditated act of cyber harassment. [...] This is not content creation. This is not free speech. This is abuse. This is a crime.'

The petition, titled 'Ban Vitaly Zdorovetskiy from ALL Social Media for Cyberbullying in the Philippines' has over 3,500 so far with a target of 5,000.

For someone who built a career on pushing boundaries, it seems Vitaly may have finally gone too far—and this time, the consequences are anything but virtual.

The video Zdorovetskiy before his arrest underscores the hypocrisy and performative generosity we have come to expect from social media personalities. Given that the video was posted merely days before his arrest, it is unlikely that it portrays any genuine care for the Filipino public. Ultimately, Zdorovetskiy's case serves as an example of a crucial lesson for content creators— consequences eventually catch up to everyone, and online fame offers no immunity from accountability.