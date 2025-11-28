Morrisons is set to install 300 digital advertising screens across its stores as part of a seven-year partnership with Bauer Media Outdoor (BMO). The screens will go live from early 2026 and will be positioned at store entrances to target shoppers as they walk in. This marks the supermarket's first significant foray into digital out-of-home advertising, signalling a strategic shift to diversify revenue streams and modernise in-store marketing.

A Strategic Catch-Up in Digital Advertising

The deployment makes Morrisons the last of Britain's Big Four supermarkets to launch a major in-store digital advertising network. While Morrisons is now entering the digital space, rival Tesco already has a substantial presence with digital screens across its stores, leveraging its Clubcard data to sell advertising space to brands. Tesco's digital media efforts have become a key part of its broader retail media strategy.

Morrisons' plan to introduce 300 screens represents a catch-up move in a fiercely competitive market where supermarkets are racing to monetise advertising. The move aligns with industry trends, where digital advertising is increasingly seen as a lucrative new revenue stream for retailers.

A Long-term Investment

The partnership with Bauer Media Outdoor is set for seven years. The contract will see the digital network managed jointly by BMO and Morrisons Media Group (MMG), the supermarket's retail media agency. The screens will feature programmatic buying capabilities and dynamic content delivery, allowing brands to tailor campaigns in real-time based on store traffic and shopper behaviour.

Positioned at store entrances, the screens aim to reach shoppers at what industry insiders call 'the moment of decision-making.' Steve Newbould, Head of Commercial at Morrisons, said the initiative would provide 'even more media opportunities for our customers to connect with their favourite brands.' Richard Bon, Managing Director at Bauer Media Outdoor, described the screens as creating 'unmissable opportunities for brands to connect with millions of shoppers at the precise moment purchase decisions are being made.'

This deal also solidifies BMO's position as the UK's largest digital out-of-home retail network, expanding its footprint in the growing retail media landscape.

Catching Up to Tesco's Digital Expansion

While Morrisons is just entering the digital advertising space, rival Tesco has already established itself as a major player in retail media. The country's largest grocer now has 24 million UK households with Clubcards, out of just 28 million households nationwide.

Tesco has been rolling out digital screens across its stores as part of a broader retail media expansion. Tesco's own research found that two in three shoppers are happy to try new brands during their shop, rising to 80% for families with kids.

Morrisons isn't messing around with its response. Deploying 300 screens in one go is a far cry from testing the waters, and the supermarket clearly believes going big and fast is the only way to catch up.

What Shoppers Will See

From early 2026, shoppers entering 300 Morrisons stores will see digital advertising screens right at the entrance. The Waferlite screens will be hard to miss, positioned exactly where millions of customers pass through each week.

The supermarket entrance used to be just a doorway to grab a trolley. Now, it's turned into valuable advertising space, targeting shoppers before they reach the fruit and veg. The partnership with BMO allows brands to buy advertising space programmatically, adjusting their messages throughout the day based on store traffic and shopping patterns.

For Morrisons, the screens mean new revenue beyond selling food. For shoppers, it means the weekly grocery trip is becoming more commercial. With Tesco already doing the same, this is becoming the new normal for British supermarkets.