In Q2, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased over 780,130 shares of Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) for $107.1 million (£81.9 million) at $137.29 (£105.11) per share. Today, the investment is valued at approximately $129.3 million (£98.9 million), based on Tuesday's closing price of $165.91 (£127.02), reflecting a 20.8% profit within just three months. The stock has also climbed 26.88% year-to-date, highlighting its robust performance.

About Allegion

Allegion specialises in security products for residential, commercial, and institutional markets. It offers solutions for doors, including locks and access control systems. Managing over 30 brands, the company operates in more than 120 countries, making it a significant player in the global security industry.

Driving the Stock Rally: Strong Q3 Results and Strategic Growth

On 23rd October, Allegion reported a solid Q3 net revenue of over $1 billion (£765.6 million), up from $967.1 million (£70 million) a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $2.18 (£1.67), from $1.99 (£1.52), signalling ongoing profitability.

The company has been actively expanding its global footprint through acquisitions since 2024. In the first nine months of this year alone, Allegion spent over $628 million (£480.7 million) on acquisitions, reinforcing its growth strategy.

Recent Acquisitions and Expansion Efforts

Allegion's acquisition spree includes:

US-based Next Door Company and Australia's Lemaar in early 2024, boosting its residential and commercial security offerings.

The purchase of Trimco Hardware, which specialises in high-performance architectural hardware for US commercial and institutional markets.

In June, acquiring Nova Hardware in Australia, expanding its presence in architectural door hardware.

In July, a flurry of acquisitions: Elatec in Germany, a leader in electronic security and access technology; Gatewise in the US, offering smart access solutions for multifamily markets; and Waitwhile, a SaaS provider of cloud-based appointment scheduling and queue management.

August saw the acquisitions of UAP Group in the UK and Brisant Secure, a provider of high-security hardware.

In total, Allegion spent around $132.1 million (£101.1 million) in 2024 on four strategic acquisitions.

Navigating Tariffs and Macroeconomic Challenges

Despite macroeconomic headwinds—including tariffs imposed by the US government on imports—Allegion has managed to sustain growth. The company attributes its Q3 revenue increase to favourable pricing strategies and volume growth, particularly in the Americas and international markets.

Allegion's management highlighted that demand for electronic security products remains strong, supporting long-term growth. While tariffs have posed inflationary pressures, the company has actively offset these through pricing adjustments. However, it continues to monitor global trade developments, as the macroeconomic landscape remains uncertain in some regions.

Analyst Outlook and Price Targets

According to TipRanks, analysts give Allegion a 'Moderate Buy' rating with an average 12-month target of $188.38 (£144.22) per share. Among the nine analysts covering the stock, three rate it as a 'Buy', while six suggest a 'Hold'. This positive outlook reflects confidence in Allegion's growth potential amid its strategic acquisitions and global expansion.

Allegion's recent strong quarterly performance, aggressive expansion strategy, and prudent tariff management have contributed to Warren Buffett's profitable investment. With analysts optimistic about its future, Allegion remains a notable player in the security industry, poised for further growth in the coming year.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.