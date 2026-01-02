Joe Keery, best known for his role as Steve Harrington in Netflix's Stranger Things, has been the subject of a persistent online rumour claiming he was once a member of pop band Maroon 5. The claim continues to resurface across social media platforms including TikTok, Reddit and X, often presented as a surprising or little-known detail about the actor's past.

Despite its popularity online, the suggestion has no factual basis. Keery has never been affiliated with Maroon 5, and there is no record of him appearing in the band's line-up, recordings or touring history. Music journalists and official band records have repeatedly contradicted the claim.

The confusion appears to stem from Keery's growing reputation as a musician alongside his acting career. As his music has reached wider audiences, some users unfamiliar with his background have misattributed his work to a connection with Adam Levine's long-established band.

Where the Maroon 5 Rumour Started

The Maroon 5 speculation has circulated for several years, often gaining renewed traction when clips of Keery's music are shared without context. Short form videos and posts frequently omit details about his actual musical projects, allowing misinformation to spread quickly.

Maroon 5's band history, however, is well documented. Since the release of Songs About Jane in 2002, the group's core members have included Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar. Keery has never been listed among current or former members, nor has he appeared in official credits, label biographies or archival material related to the band.

Joe Keery's Real Band

While Keery was not part of Maroon 5, he does have a genuine background in band music. Before achieving international fame through Stranger Things, he played guitar and contributed vocals to the Chicago-based psych-rock group Post Animal.

Keery joined the band while studying at DePaul University and appeared on several early releases, including The Garden Series EPs and the group's 2018 debut album When I Think of You in a Castle. Post Animal have publicly confirmed his role in the band and have explained that he later stepped back from touring as his acting commitments increased.

Keery has maintained close ties with the group and has continued to support their work publicly.

@caleb_gcfr So we’ve been listening to Steve Harrington this whole time… and most of us didn’t even realize it 😲 Joe Keery — the actor behind Steve in Stranger Things — is also the artist known as Djo. Under that name, he created “End of Beginning”, a song that quietly took over playlists before fans connected the dots. From protecting Hawkins to performing in front of massive festival crowds, his evolution has been unreal. Actor. Musician. Cultural moment. And now that you know… you’ll never hear this song the same way again. Who is ready for the finale in few hours? 👀🔥 Follow @dailyauthority for more culture-shifting moments. Credit: @triple_j #StrangerThings #SteveHarrington #JoeKeery #EndOfBeginning #Netflix ♬ original sound - Daily Authority

Joe Keery is on tour with his new Djo album. His openers are his old band Post Animal, and he’s on their new LP. Keery’s ‘Stranger Things’ castmate Finn Wolfhard has a new album too. In Toronto, they joined together onstage. And Keery’s also in the new P… pic.twitter.com/SB6KCh56sl — Dead Dave 🎶 (@jefftyson) May 3, 2025

IS JOE KEERY BACK IN POST ANIMAL???? pic.twitter.com/4N2Oo7vzIp — The Vulfmon (@TheVulfmon) April 17, 2025

From Band Member to Solo Artist

In 2019, Keery launched a solo music project under the name Djo. His debut album Twenty Twenty was followed by Decide in 2022, marking a clear shift towards a synth-driven, experimental sound. In 2024, his track 'End of Beginning' gained significant attention online and charted internationally.

In interviews with UK outlets including NME and The Guardian, Keery has said he made a conscious effort to separate his music from his acting career. He has explained that he avoided using his television profile to promote his releases, preferring the work to stand on its own.

The Facts Behind The Claim

Despite its continued circulation, the claim that Joe Keery was once a member of Maroon 5 is false. There is no evidence supporting it, and all available documentation points to a different and well-established musical path.

What is clear is that Keery has built a parallel career in music through legitimate projects, first with Post Animal and later as Djo. As long as short-form content continues to blur context, the rumour may persist, but the facts remain straightforward and easily verified.