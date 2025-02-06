The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has come under fire again, this time over a social media post critics have slammed as 'nauseatingly contrived.'

In an attempt to highlight her recent charity work, Meghan shared a video on Instagram showing how she helped a 15-year-old wildfire victim by securing signed items from Billie Eilish. However, what was intended as a heartfelt gesture quickly sparked backlash, with many accusing her of using a tragedy for self-promotion.

Critics argued the video felt overly staged and insincere, questioning whether her intentions were real.

Meghan's 'Relatable' Attempt

On Tuesday, Meghan shared an unpolished video on Instagram sharing a recent charitable gesture.

The Duchess, dressed in casual clothes with little makeup, narrated the story of assisting a 15-year-old girl who had lost her house in the terrible LA wildfires. To comfort the girl, Meghan contacted pop star Billie Eilish and secured a bundle of signed merchandise for the teen, including T-shirts and a lunchbox.

Meghan's approach to the video seems dubious. Still, branding expert Hayley Knight immediately pointed out how Meghan's 'candid, unedited' approach seems geared to appealing to 'Gen Z' social media users. 'The video is a very stylistic, intentional attempt to place her relevance amongst a younger audience,' she said.

According to Knight, Meghan's easygoing demeanour and TikTok-inspired techniques, such as text overlays and direct conversation, made the Duchess seem more real and natural.

A Shrewd Social Media Strategy?

According to Social media expert Estelle Keeber, Meghan's recent Instagram video taps into what she calls the 'TikTok-ification' of content. 'Meghan is embracing a personality-driven approach that resonates with younger users who prefer authenticity over polished perfection,' she said.

In sharp contrast to her typical, more glitzy public appearances, Meghan presented herself in a casual atmosphere, positioning herself as grounded.

Reviewers swiftly noted the video's 'not so real' aspect. According to some critics, Meghan's attempts to be 'relatable' come across as forced, with a phoney and planned tone.

Knight also pointed out that Meghan's attempt to appeal to younger viewers seems to have failed, characterising the video as 'slightly out of her depth.'

Name-Dropping and Self-Congratulation

One of Meghan's post's most heavily criticised aspects is the casual name-dropping of her famous friends. In the video, the Duchess thanks Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo for helping her connect with Billie Eilish.

Although these personal ties might have helped get the merchandise, many thought that focusing on her famous connections took away from the sincere gesture of generosity.

Moreover, the self-congratulatory tone of the video has not gone unnoticed.

Author Alexander Larman, writing for The Spectator, blasted Meghan for turning a tragedy into a "#content" opportunity. In his piece, he described the video as 'nauseatingly contrived,' with Meghan's 'faux-excitement' and 'little smiles to camera' coming off as overly rehearsed.

The Backlash Grows

The response grew more intense as the video gained more and more popularity online. Social media users quickly pointed out that other celebrities, including Eilish, Levine, and Prinsloo, had helped in silence without needing a public display.

One user on X said, 'So many celebrities have quietly helped out with donations, but Meghan is the only one to do a promotional video about herself. Look, everyone! Look what I did!'

The criticism follows Meghan's recent visit to wildfire evacuation centres and donation to the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund, which supports teenage girls affected by the fires.

Despite their charity efforts, actress Justine Bateman blasted the couple's visit, calling them 'disaster tourists.' Reacting to the couple's video, the actress wrote on X, 'Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.'"

Unfortunately, in Meghan Markle's case, what seems like a genuine move is often dragged as a self-promotional agenda. The overwhelming reaction to her recent video is living proof.

Whatever the case, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex is not shy about making headlines—though whether it's for the right reasons is still up for debate.