Shedeur Sanders, the rookie quarterback drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has become the centre of controversy after what many are calling his 'worst play yet' during the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 23-year-old, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, struggled in the game, completing only three of six passes for 14 yards and being sacked five times.

One sack, a brutal 24-yard hit while he drifted in the pocket, was labelled by Yahoo Sports as his 'worst play of the preseason'.

This performance sparked speculation and conspiracy theories suggesting the Browns may have mishandled or even sabotaged Sanders, raising questions about whether the rookie quarterback was set up to fail.

Sanders' Preseason Struggles

During his final preseason game, Sanders showed visible frustration after being replaced late in the fourth quarter by Tyler Huntley, who then led the Browns to a winning drive.

Sanders admitted he initially did not realise he had been taken out, having asked to remain on the field.

Overall, Sanders finished the preseason with 17 completions on 29 pass attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns, but his five sacks in the finale raised concerns about the team's protection and his own pocket presence.

The Draft Conspiracy Theory

Adding fuel to the fire, former NFL great Eric Dickerson suggested that Sanders' draft stock was deliberately suppressed by the league to 'make an example' of him, as reported by Dawgs By Nature.

Critics argue the Browns have not provided Sanders with a solid foundation to succeed, pointing to the high number of sacks he has endured as evidence of alleged sabotage.

This is about as bad as it could go for Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/BMGI6qU7SW — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) August 23, 2025

Divided Fan Reaction

Fan opinion on Sanders has been sharply split. Supporters hail him as a future star quarterback, citing his accolade as the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year during his collegiate career at Colorado.

However, detractors have mocked his rookie struggles, even coining nicknames like 'Shedont Sanders.'

The viral clip of his 24-yard sack has intensified debate on social media, with searches for terms like 'Shedeur Sanders worst play' and 'Browns sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' surging, reflecting widespread intrigue over his NFL start.

Analysts Push Back on Sabotage Claims

While conspiracy theories attract attention, many analysts dismiss the idea of intentional sabotage. Outlets such as Dawgs By Nature have called the theories 'daft,' noting that the NFL benefits from promoting talented young players rather than undermining them.

Most experts agree Sanders' struggles stem from needing to refine his pocket presence, timing, and ability to adjust to professional defences.

What's Next for Sanders and the Browns?

Following the preseason, Sanders is expected to start the regular season as Cleveland's fourth-string quarterback behind Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston, and Tyler Huntley.

While his immediate playing opportunities may be limited, the Browns appear committed to his development.

Executive Vice President Andrew Berry has suggested the team may carry four quarterbacks this season, giving Sanders valuable time to adjust to the NFL's speed and complexity.

Whether Sanders can overcome these early challenges and silence sabotage claims remains to be seen, but his journey will be closely watched as the 2025 season unfolds.