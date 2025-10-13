Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has declared his ambition to become the next face of the franchise, saying he hopes to earn the trust of veterans such as Stephen Curry and lead the Warriors into a new era.

The 22-year-old made the statement during a recent interview, reflecting growing confidence from both himself and the team's front office. His comments come as analysts examine his improving stats and as General Manager Mike Dunleavy publicly backs his development as part of the Warriors' long-term future.

Podziemski on Leadership

In his interview with The Athletic, Podziemski said he feels ready to assume a leadership role once the team's current stars eventually step back.

'When they leave this thing, they've got to leave it with somebody,' the young guard said. 'How can I have their trust?... I think about that all time, and I set myself up in that position, to have that.'

The statement has sparked discussion among Warriors fans and analysts about whether the second-year guard could realistically evolve into the next cornerstone of the franchise. Podziemski's confidence reflects a broader shift within the organisation as the Warriors begin to balance their veteran core with emerging young talent.

Breaking Down Podziemski's Stats and On-Court Impact

During the 2024-25 regular season, per ESPN, Podziemski appeared in 64 games and averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range.

His performance placed him among the Warriors' most reliable young contributors, with analysts highlighting his defensive work rate and versatility.

In the playoffs, he maintained steady production, averaging 11.3 points and 5 rebounds, including a standout 28-point performance in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Warriors' coaching staff has praised his high basketball IQ and composure under pressure, while advanced metrics show strong assist-to-turnover ratios and effective rebounding for his position. These stats support his claim to a more significant role in the team's system next season.

Injury Recovery and Off-Season Progress

Podziemski underwent two surgeries in the 2025 offseason: a left wrist debridement procedure in May and a core muscle repair in June. Both procedures were deemed successful, and the guard is expected to be fully cleared for training camp.

Despite the setbacks, he has remained active in team facilities and is expected to reclaim his rotation role once fully fit. His quick return could prove crucial as Golden State continues to retool its line-up ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

GM Mike Dunleavy's Confidence in Podziemski

General Manager Mike Dunleavy has also voiced his support, describing Podziemski as one of the team's most promising young players. 'He believes in himself, he goes out there and shows it every night,' Dunleavy told 95.7 The Game.

However, he added that the team's focus is this year as they put up the best team possible, and the next 5 years are still unpredictable.

'As far as the future goes, it's so hard to predict. I think from his standpoint or any of our young players' standpoint, who knows how good these guys are going to be ... we'll see where the chips fall,' the Warriors GM said.