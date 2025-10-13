The Brian Callahan era in Tennessee is over, crashing and burning just six games into its second season. After a dismal 1–5 start, the Titans fired their head coach, leaving a franchise already desperate for stability in further disarray. The fallout begs two crucial questions: what exactly went so wrong, and who is tipped to clean up the mess?

The Anatomy of a Disastrous Tenure

Hired before the 2024 season, Callahan was meant to be an offensive guru who could develop young quarterbacks. He finished his tenure with an abysmal 4–19 record, a testament to failure on all sides of the ball.

The offence was an unmitigated disaster, so much so that Callahan handed over play-calling duties to his quarterbacks coach on 23 September. The Titans rank last in the NFL in yards per game (232.2) and second-to-last in passing yards per game (150.5), rushing yards per game (81.8), and points per game (13.8).

Poor offensive line play left rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the team's No. 1 overall pick, under constant siege. The young QB has been sacked a league-high 25 times this season, including six times in a single loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on 12 October.

Nor did the defence provide any relief. The unit ranks 22nd in yards allowed per game (343.3), 25th in rushing yards allowed (133.7), and 26th in points allowed per game (26.8).

Compounding the poor performances were baffling in-game decisions, from a costly K-ball mix-up against the Indianapolis Colts to a failure to challenge a potentially crucial catch in Week 1.

The Search for a Saviour

Since their 2021 playoff collapse as the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Titans have been in a tailspin, firing two head coaches and two general managers while posting a dismal 17–40 record. Attention now turns to General Manager Mike Borgonzi to find a leader who can finally unlock the potential of Ward and the franchise.

Here are some of the top candidates being tipped for the job.

BREAKING NEWS: Brian Callahan has been fired by the Tennessee Titans #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/zuhzUnMgtb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 13, 2025

Joe Brady – Buffalo Bills Offensive Co-ordinator

Once hailed as one of football's brightest young minds, Brady has rebuilt his reputation in Buffalo. His creative schemes helped turn Josh Allen into an MVP, the kind of magic the Titans need.

Kliff Kingsbury – Washington Commanders Offensive Co-ordinator

Kingsbury is gaining traction after helping Washington's offence explode behind rookie Jayden Daniels. While his head coaching tenure in Arizona was flawed, his current resurgence makes him an appealing reclamation project.

Mike McCarthy – Former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach

McCarthy would bring experience and stability, having won a Super Bowl with the Packers. His old-school approach may give the Titans pause, but his steady track record cannot be ignored.

Jesse Minter – Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Co-ordinator

Minter is one of the NFL's hottest rising names, transforming the Chargers' defence into an elite unit. If the Titans want to restore their identity through discipline, Minter is a dark horse worth watching.

Matt Nagy – Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Co-ordinator

GM Mike Borgonzi knows Nagy well from their time in Kansas City. Though his first head-coaching stint in Chicago was inconsistent, he has matured under Andy Reid, earning two Super Bowl rings.

Tennessee is expected to name an interim coach soon as the search for a permanent replacement begins, one who can hopefully stabilise the struggling franchise.

