The T20 Blast has witnessed many exciting contests since its commencement in 2003. It has seen a number of dramatic finals and has been blessed with many great players. But have you ever wondered which are the most successful teams in T20 Blast history?

Below we list the teams which have managed to win the trophy the most.

Somerset: Breaking Through to Glory

Somerset had to be patient on their way to T20 Blast glory, losing four successive finals before claiming the title for the first time in 2005. They now have three wins in the competition – adding successes in 2023 and 2025 to their tally – and are joint top with two other counties.

Somerset had built a formidable team for the 2023 season, boasting an exciting crop of young players including Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton and Will Smeed. This trio were instrumental in the side's success as they won the competition that year; two years later Smeed was once more a key man as Somerset became champions again.

It has taken time for Somerset to build a winning team, but they now have a great blend of youth and experience.

Hampshire: Masters of Finals Day

Hampshire have had an incredible run in T20 Blast Finals Day, managing to make it there an impressive 10 times. Of those appearances, they've taken home the trophy three times (2010, 2012 and 2022).

Led by James Vince, Hawks team has impressed with its combination of clever tactics and intelligent overseas signings. Liam Dawson has been among the most consistent performers for the south coast side, who always seem to time their runs well, leaving fans glued to every match; often checking scores and updates as the tournament unfolds.

Leicestershire: Early Pioneers of T20 Success

Leicestershire Foxes had a great run in the first decade of the T20 Blast. They won the trophy three times (2004, 2006 and 2011) – and were perfect in finals too, triumphing every time they made it to the last match of the tournament.

Although they have not achieved the same amount of success in recent years, their finals record remains the best of any side. A crop of promising young players have emerged in the longer form of the game, and with the arrival of Ben Green, they will be hoping to add to their T20 legacy.

Teams with Two Titles: Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, and Kent

Several counties have found success on multiple occasions but not quite reached the three-title mark.

Nottinghamshire (2017, 2020) leveraged star players such as Alex Hales and Samit Patel to secure their titles, including the unique 2020 win at an empty Edgbaston during the pandemic.

Northamptonshire (2013, 2016) relied on team cohesion and standout performers like David Willey to capture their two trophies.

Kent (2007, 2021) has a knack for clutch performances, with Darren Stevens delivering a remarkable 2021 Finals Day performance.

These counties exemplify how consistent strategy and timely heroics can make all the difference in knockout cricket.

Single-Title Winners: Surrey, Middlesex, Sussex, and More

Although some teams have only won the T20 Blast once, their victories have helped to shape the history of the competition. In the inaugural year of 2003, Surrey were crowned the first ever T20 Blast champions, setting the tone for what has become an exciting and unpredictable tournament. Since then, Middlesex (2008), Sussex (2009), Warwickshire (2014), Lancashire (2015), Worcestershire (2018), Essex (2019) and Gloucestershire (2024) have all won the competition once, each adding their own chapter to its story.

Their successes show just why fans love T20 cricket so much – because of its ability to throw up unexpected results.

Final Thoughts

The history of the T20 Blast is a rich tapestry of triumphs, heartbreaks, and unforgettable performances. Three for Somerset Hampshire, and Leicestershire; others challenge for their own. With the competition growing, new stars emerging, and the anticipation around Finals Day building, England's domestic T20 scene is only set to serve up more drama along with memorable moments in cricket over the years to come.