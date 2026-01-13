Fans of the long-running show Stranger Things were disappointed when the finale debuted at the end of last year, saying that it had too many plot holes, sacrificed characters, and didn't make any sense.

The Duffer brothers had written on this leg of the journey, something that they said they hadn't wanted to do. Fans of the show questioned this decision. It wasn't until the documentary of the season came out that fans started to get a little clarity as to why, in their words, the finale 'sucked'.

The Documentary That Prompted The Debate

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed something unexpected in the documentary. Multiple tabs resembling ChatGPT appeared open on a computer during a writers' room sequence. Alongside this, a Reddit tab was also visible, with its clearly identifiable orange logo on display.

Fans accuse the Duffer Brothers of using AI to write ‘Stranger Things’ final season after spotting ChatGPT tabs in behind-the-scenes documentary. pic.twitter.com/gxmYW2OCUJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2026

The moment spread rapidly across X (Formerly Twitter), Reddit, Instagram and TikTok. One viral post read, 'I see two ChatGPT tabs, their career is over. RIP.' Clips zooming in on the screen began to rack up views within hours.

This surfaced alongside a 53% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with fans linking that rating to complaints about plot holes, sidelined elements like demogorgons, and Will's powers activating in ways that felt forced. For many, the visuals in the documentary seemed to explain the rushed outcome.

The Duffer brothers acknowledged in the documentary that filming began without a completed finale script. 'That was scary,' they said, reflecting on the process; an admission that immediately fuelled criticism.

One fan wrote, 'How do you go into the final season of one of the biggest series on TV without a plan?' Others argued that this decision directly affected the final episodes.The ending, particularly moments involving Will and the resolution of the threat, became a focal point.

ChatGPT, Reddit, And Online Theories

Netizens online were in uproar. Some fans joked, 'Who on Reddit is responsible for the terrible ending?' Another quipped, 'They took the ending from the wrong post.'

This fed into Conformity Gate, a theory claiming the aired finale was not the real ending. Fans previously pointed to clues like Netflix bios and clock imagery, and the documentary screenshots poured fuel on those long-running claims.

However, not everyone agreed with the accusations. Some argued the logo was blurry and could have been a Google Doc icon. Others suggested Reddit may have been used to track fan reactions, not write scripts.

Divided Reactions Across Platforms

Social media reactions split sharply. One post read, 'So they really used ChatGPT for this script? WTF.' Another responded, 'THERE'S NO WAY.'.

Reddit threads catalogued perceived flaws in the Duffers' approach, while fans pointed to unresolved arcs and emotional beats that felt unearned. Conformity Gate continued to circulate, bolstered by each new screenshot.

Defenders pushed back just as strongly. 'Y'all are wildly jumping to conclusions,' one user wrote. Others insisted the brothers always knew the ending, even if execution fell short.

Screenshots in the documentary do not serve as definitive proof, and the Duffer brothers themselves admit no wrongdoing. Still, it's hardly surprising they've found themselves under scrutiny. Whether ChatGPT played a role in shaping the finale of the 'world's biggest show' remains unanswered, but their Rotten Tomatoes score tells its own story.