Federal employees across the United States are pushing back against the Trump administration's latest initiative to reduce the federal workforce. The controversial move has sparked widespread outrage, with many workers viewing it as an attempt to purge nonpartisan civil servants and replace them with political loyalists. As discussions intensify online, federal workers are vowing to resist, refusing to resign under what they see as a coercive and uncertain offer.

The Controversial Buyout Offer

On Tuesday, 28 February 2025, federal employees received a memo outlining a buyout offer designed to downsize the workforce. The memo stated that employees must agree to return to in-person work by 6 February or resign.

Those who choose to leave will be offered eight months of salary, and their duties will either be reassigned or eliminated. Employees were instructed to accept the offer by sending an email from their government account with 'resign' in the subject line.

Speaking at a White House event, Trump defended the move as part of his effort to build a 'smaller' and 'more efficient' government. However, many federal workers refuse to accept the buyout and instead plan to continue performing their duties in protest.

The Quiet Rebellion on a Federal Employee Subreddit

The subreddit r/fednews, frequented by federal employees and contractors, has become a hub of resistance, with users openly rejecting the buyout offer.

'I remain a proud civil servant,' one post reads. 'I remain extremely effective, remote or otherwise. I'm not going to be bullied out, no matter what lies they tell about me. I'm going to stay and I'm going to continue helping and serving those who need help until I literally can't anymore.'

Many fear that resigning would enable Trump to fill the government with his supporters.

'If we leave, we will be replaced by loyalists,' one Redditor warned, while another described the situation as the 'last line of defence against fascism'.

Others have raised concerns about the legality and reliability of the buyout offer.

'People, please don't be fucking morons and resign your jobs over a pinky promise of severance pay when Congress doesn't even have an FY25 budget passed,' a top post reads. Many users have pointed out that the eight-month payout is far from guaranteed, as the federal budget is only approved until March.

Another user highlighted a crucial financial risk: those who resign voluntarily will not be eligible for unemployment benefits. However, if they are forced out for refusing to return to the office after 6 February, they may qualify. 'Do not accept this!' they urged.

'WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER. DON'T QUIT!' another post pleaded, urging colleagues to keep their jobs and protect their security and benefits.

'Trump is a known liar, and we have no idea if he would even go through with this offer,' they added.

Some employees, however, see the buyout as an opportunity to protest against Trump's administration.

'I'll be honest: before that email went out, I was looking for any way to get out of this fresh hell,' a user admitted. 'But now I am fired up to make these goons as frustrated as possible, RTO [return to office] be damned.'

'We took an oath to serve our country and fellow Americans. They can drag me out,' another declared.

Career Adviser Warns Against the Offer

TikToker Sierra, a professional career adviser, has cautioned federal employees against accepting the buyout, calling it highly unusual that payments would be distributed over eight months rather than given as a lump sum.

'They don't have the authority from Congress to pay people buyouts—it wasn't a line item in the budget,' she explained.

She also warned that the Trump administration could simply stop payments at any time.

'Anything could happen in the next six months,' she said. 'Especially with this administration. They could just flat out say, "Hey, you quit. We don't have any more money. Sorry."'

'Why would I gamble?' she added. 'Especially when it's coming from someone who is a known criminal. This is not a good businessman—he's stiffed people before. Why would I trust what he has to say?'

Concerns Over a Political Purge

Experts argue that Trump's buyout offer is not just about reducing the workforce but also about replacing employees with politically aligned individuals as part of Project 2025. This initiative seeks to recruit thousands of Trump loyalists to replace nonpartisan civil servants with appointees who pass a 'MAGA loyalty test'.

Elon Musk's Possible Involvement

While Elon Musk's direct involvement in the buyout remains unconfirmed, many suspect his influence due to his position as head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency and his past statements about reducing the federal workforce.

Former employees of X (formerly Twitter) have drawn parallels between Trump's buyout offer and a similar severance deal they received in 2022—down to the identical email subject line, Fork in the Road.

This has raised concerns among federal workers, as Musk was sued by former X employees who claimed they never received the $500 million in severance pay he had promised. The lawsuit was dismissed last year, leaving many without compensation.

The Bigger Picture

The growing resistance among federal workers signals a critical moment for protecting a nonpartisan civil service. As Trump's administration continues to push for sweeping changes, the outcome of this standoff could have lasting implications for government employment, workers' rights, and the integrity of public institutions.

With tensions already high at the start of Trump's second term, federal employees' collective response to the buyout offer could set the tone for broader debates on governance, accountability, and political interference in civil service roles.