In a dramatic and unexpected shakeup, U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan, the first woman to lead an armed forces branch, discovered she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with President Donald Trump at the Commander-in-Chief Ball.

The revelation marked a highly public and embarrassing end to her illustrious career, as the Trump administration swiftly acted on its promise to dismantle Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives across federal agencies.

Fired at the Ball: A Public Exit

Admiral Linda Fagan, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2021, learned of her dismissal moments before a photo opportunity with President Trump, according to sources. Her firing was later confirmed by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman in a statement thanking her for her service.

Huffman cited "leadership deficiencies, operational failures, and inability to advance the strategic objectives of the U.S. Coast Guard" as reasons for her removal. Notably, her "excessive" focus on DEI policies was flagged as a significant factor.

Admiral Kevin Lunday, formerly second-in-command, was immediately appointed as the acting Coast Guard Commandant.

Trump's Anti-DEI Agenda

President Trump wasted no time fulfilling his campaign pledge to eliminate DEI initiatives within federal agencies. On his first day back in office, Trump signed an executive order titled "Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs," which mandates the closure of all DEI offices and the dismissal of employees involved in such initiatives. Agencies were ordered to place all DEI staff on paid leave by the next day and develop plans for layoffs by the end of January 2025.

The order condemned DEI programs as divisive and wasteful, stating they "violate the text and spirit of our longstanding Federal civil-rights laws" and undermine "traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement."

The Backlash and Fallout

Admiral Fagan's removal has sparked criticism, particularly from Democratic lawmakers and advocates for diversity in the armed forces. Congressman Rick Larsen denounced the decision as "misguided," warning that it would harm the Coast Guard's readiness and morale. Critics also argue that DEI initiatives were essential for addressing long-standing issues within the Coast Guard, such as allegations of racism, sexual misconduct, and hazing.

Proponents of DEI programs see Trump's actions as a step backward, erasing progress made in increasing representation and equity within federal agencies. However, supporters of the move, including conservative activists, have celebrated the rollback, viewing DEI initiatives as a form of "identity politics" that undermines meritocracy.

Admiral Fagan's dismissal is part of a larger pattern under the Trump administration, which has targeted DEI initiatives across government and private sectors. Following the Supreme Court's 2023 decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions, the momentum against DEI policies has intensified. Major corporations, including Target, Meta, and Walmart, have similarly scaled back or eliminated their diversity programs.