Web3 promises actual ownership for creators, brands, and users. But in practice, onboarding is complex: wallets, seed phrases, gas fees, and fragmented identities make blockchain intimidating. These barriers keep artists and brands from fully embracing Web3's creative potential.

Besides that, users have to operate multiple accounts and wallets across platforms without a unified way to show their digital presence. Identity is fragmented.

And then there's the cost. Unpredictable gas fees add financial friction, discouraging smaller creators from participating.

The result? Web3 remains a niche space despite its potential to transform creative industries. More brands and artists are exploring blockchain, but adoption is slow because the tools aren't built for usability.

Recognising these challenges, several projects have stepped up to change the landscape. They are introducing solutions that make Web3 more seamless, accessible, and creator-friendly.

LUKSO's Solution: Web3 Built for Creatives

One project working to close Web3's usability gap is LUKSO, a blockchain network designed for the creative economy. It introduces tools that simplify blockchain interactions, making managing digital identity, assets, and on-chain experiences easier.

Here's how LUKSO is approaching the challenges for creators and brands:

1. Universal Profiles: A Digital Identity That Works Across Web3

Traditional crypto wallets are functional but lack personality and flexibility. They're just long characters that don't reflect a user's identity or online presence. Universal Profiles change that.

Instead of a static wallet address, Universal Profiles is a customisable digital identity that works across different platforms. Users can manage their assets, interact with dApps, and maintain a consistent Web3 presence all in one place. Universal Profiles are also interoperable, meaning users aren't limited to a single blockchain ecosystem. Besides that, they are personalised and user-friendly; names, avatars, and metadata make them more intuitive.

For example, digital artist Dave (@3BD7) uses his Universal Profile to show his NFT art collection, interact with fans, and prove ownership of his digital works without relying on third-party platforms.

These profiles improve security, interoperability, and ownership, powered by LUKSO Standard Proposals (LSPs). One of LUKSO's innovations is gasless transactions. Typically, blockchains require users to pay transaction fees (gas) for every action, but LUKSO enables easy interactions through its Universal Profiles and built-in relay service. Users currently receive a free monthly gas quota, making blockchain as intuitive and accessible as any traditional app.

For digital artists and brands selling NFTs or launching Web3 experiences, removing transaction costs lowers barriers to entry and allows them to focus on creativity rather than blockchain mechanics.

Unlike traditional wallets, which can be permanently lost if a seed phrase is forgotten, Universal Profiles offers recovery options through innovative contract permissions, making Web3's identity more secure and user-friendly.

Universal Profiles makes engaging with Web3 more natural for creators, brands, and users by making identity more flexible and reducing technical friction.

2. The Grid: A Dashboard for Web3 Experiences

Web3 is fragmented. Users often have to switch between different platforms, wallets, and marketplaces just to manage their digital identity and assets. The Grid is designed to simplify this.

The Grid is a customisable space within Universal Profiles that allows users to embed and interact with mini dApps. It transforms blockchain interactions by creating a unified, personalised Web3 experience, reducing the need for external logins and fragmented navigation.

Think of it as a personal hub for Web3 interactions. Instead of switching between different applications, users can:

Showcase their identity and assets in a structured, easy-to-navigate format.

Use mini dApps directly from their profile without needing separate logins.

Organise everything in one place, making Web3 feel more like a unified experience.

This means easier access to tools that help creators monetise their work. It offers a more streamlined way for brands to engage with digital communities.

While most Web3 dashboards focus on tracking tokens, The Grid turns profiles into interactive hubs. Users can embed mini dApps, display assets, and engage with communities without leaving their Universal Profile.

The Grid is a step toward making Web3 as intuitive as social media dashboards, reducing the need for complex navigation and technical know-how.

3. LUKSO Standard Proposals (LSPs): The Backbone of a More Interoperable Web3

Blockchain standards have traditionally been rigid, limiting users' interactions with their assets and identities. LUKSO Standard Proposals (LSPs) are blockchain standards that redefine identity and ownership in Web3. They power Universal Profiles, modular NFTs (LSP8), and flexible smart contract-based accounts, allowing users to interact seamlessly across decentralised applications.

With LSPs, users can:

Own assets in a way that works across multiple platforms.

Customise how they interact with smart contracts and dApps.

Manage their digital identity with more control and personalisation.

LSP8 NFTs allow for advanced on-chain programmability, unlocking new creative possibilities. A unique example of LSP8's flexibility is BurntPix, a fully on-chain fractal NFT by Ethereum's former lead developer, Péter Szilágyi. Unlike traditional NFTs, BurntPix evolves, and owners refine their pieces through transactions, making it one of the first NFTs with mechanics similar to Bitcoin mining.

With some images consuming over 800Bn gas, it's one of LUKSO's most gas-intensive projects, showing how blockchain-native art can change dynamically. Currently, these NFTs are in LUKSO's central NFT marketplace, demonstrating the network's potential for digital creativity and experimental on-chain assets.

Instead of one-size-fits-all blockchain identities and wallets, LSPs allow for greater customisation and usability, which is crucial for creatives who need more than just a standard wallet address.

By integrating ownership, security, and modular design, LUKSO ensures that Web3 is built for creators, not just traders.

The Bigger Picture: A More Usable Web3

Web3 has been held back for years by poor user experience, high transaction costs, and identity fragmentation. To reach mainstream adoption, blockchain needs to develop beyond technical complexity.

With Universal Profiles, The Grid, and LSPs, LUKSO proves that Web3 doesn't have to be complicated.

As usability takes centre stage, will other blockchains evolve to match, or will Web3 remain a fragmented, tech-heavy space that only a few can navigate?