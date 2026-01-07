A significant technical malfunction on the official website of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has inadvertently exposed the scale of her commercial inventory, revealing stock levels that suggest a multi-million-dollar operation. The glitch, occurring as the brand prepares for a 2026 global expansion, allowed shoppers to view internal stock data, sparking intense debate regarding the true valuation of Meghan Markle's burgeoning retail empire.

The error came to light when shoppers discovered they could view the total quantity of items remaining in the warehouse by attempting to add excessive quantities of products to their digital shopping carts. According to data captured by eagle-eyed social media users and subsequently shared across platforms including Reddit and X, the website indicated that over 220,000 jars of signature fruit preserves were held in stock at the time of the leak.

Scale of the 'As Ever' Inventory

Calculations based on the leaked figures and the brand's premium pricing suggest a staggering potential revenue. While the signature fruit spread trio has been marketed at a premium price point, the revealed inventory of roughly 137,435 signature fruit spread gift boxes alone points to a potential market value exceeding $36 million (£28.3 million) in projected sales.

Beyond the preserves, the glitch reportedly exposed significant stock levels for other key categories:

Honey: Approximately 30,000 jars available.

Wines: Roughly 70,000 bottles across various varietals, including the 2021 Vintage Napa Valley Brut.

Candles: Nearly 90,000 units in stock.

Home Goods: Over 80,000 tins of edible flower sprinkles and various artisanal baking mixes.

Sources close to the business told People that the large inventory is a strategic move, not a sign of stagnant sales. 'While it's normal for a business not to talk about sales data, the glitch points to a business that isn't just successful — it's flying', the source stated. 'That large stock order was part of the international expansion plans the Duchess has spoken about.'

Global Ambitions and the 2026 Roadmap

The revelation of high inventory levels coincides with Markle's efforts to take her brand worldwide. Originally launched as American Riviera Orchard, the brand underwent a high-profile rebrand to As Ever in 2025 following trademark complexities. The new name was designed to facilitate broader international growth beyond the California coast.

In a recent interview on the Bloomberg series 'The Circuit with Emily Chang', the Duchess acknowledged the challenges of scaling a start-up. 'When you sell out that quickly, it's a double-edged sword', she explained. 'You don't get the same metrics about which products are most coveted. We went from talking about a few thousand jars to needing a purchase order of a million.'

Technical Hurdles and Customer Response

This is not the first time the brand's digital infrastructure has faced scrutiny. In April 2025, a similar 'backend configuration error' led to overselling, forcing the Duchess to personally reach out to customers with handwritten-style apologies. Those affected by the 'Scam Jam' or 'Stock Snag' were promised future limited-edition items as gifts to compensate for the unfulfilled orders.

Industry observers have noted that while some critics frame the high stock numbers as evidence of an 'embarrassing' lack of demand, others argue that a partnership with a global giant like Netflix necessitates massive inventory levels to survive a worldwide launch. The brand is currently preparing to integrate its product line with the upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan, alongside a new cookbook slated for release in early 2026.

Strategic Expansion Plans

As of January 2026, the brand is reportedly monitoring the reception of its Christmas special and initial winter drops before committing to physical 'pop-up' experiences in major cities like London and New York. While the website glitch has since been rectified, the brief window into the brand's logistics has confirmed that the Duchess is positioning As Ever to compete directly with high-end luxury lifestyle labels on a global scale.