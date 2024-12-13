In recent weeks, New Jersey has been at the centre of a growing mystery involving swarms of unidentified drones spotted over key locations, raising concerns among residents and officials alike.

Speculation surrounding the origin of these drones intensified after Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew suggested they may have been launched from an Iranian "mothership" off the US East Coast.

However, the Pentagon has firmly denied these claims, further deepening the intrigue.

Mystery Drone Sightings Spark Alarm

The drone sightings began in mid-November, with reports of large, car-sized drones operating near sensitive locations, including the US Army's Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway and President-elect Donald Trump's Bedminster golf course.

Residents have described the drones as equipped with green and red lights, often flying in coordinated patterns, only to evade detection by turning off their lights when approached, according to CNN.

These sightings have sparked growing concern from local officials and residents, with one New Jersey lawmaker declaring, "We are literally being invaded by drones."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was first alerted to the unusual activity on 18 November, following reports of a cluster of drones flying near critical infrastructure.

Pentagon Dismisses Claims of Iranian Involvement

Amid escalating fears, Van Drew claimed the drones were being launched from an Iranian vessel stationed off the coast. Speaking to Fox News, he called for immediate military action, stating, "These drones should be shot down."

However, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh categorically denied any connection to Iran, asserting that there is "no evidence of an Iranian mothership" or foreign adversary involvement.

She emphasised that the drones are not of US military origin but refrained from speculating further on their source.

US Northern Command, which oversees homeland security efforts, also weighed in, stating it had "conducted a deliberate analysis of the events" but found no evidence necessitating its involvement.

The Coast Guard confirmed an encounter with drones near one of its vessels but reported no immediate threat.

Growing Concern Over Public Safety

The presence of drones over critical infrastructure, including water reservoirs, electric grids, and rail stations, has heightened concerns about potential security risks.

According to the Daily Mail, state lawmakers have urged Governor Phil Murphy to issue a temporary flight ban on drones until their origins are determined.

However, Murphy has reassured the public that there is no known threat to safety while acknowledging frustrations over the lack of answers.

Local mayors have expressed alarm, with Belleville Township's Michael Melham noting that the drones often display advanced evasion capabilities, such as turning off their lights and avoiding radar detection.

He also raised concerns about their potential for surveillance, stating, "These drones are hovering and appearing to be surveilling New Jersey's critical infrastructure."

Federal and State Investigations Intensify

The FBI, in coordination with the New Jersey State Police and the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, has launched an investigation into the drones' origins.

According to PIX 11, the FBI's tip line has received over 3,000 reports from residents across 12 counties, including Sussex, Passaic, Monmouth, and Ocean.

During a congressional hearing, Robert Wheeler, assistant director of the FBI's Critical Incident Response Group, described the phenomenon as "concerning."

While he assured lawmakers that no immediate public safety risk had been identified, he acknowledged the lack of definitive answers, which he called "the concerning part."

Social Media Fuels Speculation

As officials work to identify the drones' origins, New Jersey residents have taken to social media to share sightings and theories. In a Reddit post, one user shared a video of a shiny, spherical object flying over a construction site in Florence, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, a dedicated Facebook group has amassed reports from residents, including claims of drones approaching from the ocean and operating in synchronised clusters.

Eyewitness accounts have added to the mystery. Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, in a letter to the FAA and FBI, described drones flying low over the area, raising questions about their intent.

One resident told CNN she initially dismissed the reports as exaggerated but changed her mind after witnessing several drones moving in a zigzagging pattern.

A Call for Transparency

Pressure is mounting on federal agencies to provide transparency and reassure the public. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has called for a detailed update from the FBI, Homeland Security, and the Department of Transportation, citing "a growing sense of uncertainty and urgency."

In a letter to officials, he urged greater interagency coordination to address public fears and provide clarity on the drones' origins.

While officials insist there is no immediate threat, the lack of answers continues to fuel speculation, from concerns over foreign interference to theories of advanced surveillance technology.

For now, the skies over New Jersey remain a source of mystery, leaving residents and lawmakers alike searching for answers.