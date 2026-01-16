A man who disguised himself as a food delivery rider before carrying out a series of shootings in west London — including an attack that left an eight-year-old girl seriously injured on her birthday — has been jailed for 38 years following his conviction for attempted murder and firearms offences.

Jazz Reid, 33, of Iffley Close in Uxbridge, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 15 January, after being found guilty of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent, and multiple firearms and ammunition offences.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Reid carried out three separate shootings in the Ladbroke Grove and Notting Hill areas over a six-week period in late 2024.

A Birthday Celebration That Turned Into a Shooting

The most serious attack took place at around 5:00 p.m. on 24 November 2024 on Southern Row in Golborne, west London. Reid, riding a converted e-bike and disguised as a delivery courier with a green takeaway rucksack, opened fire on a car containing a family who had just returned home after celebrating a child's birthday at a local trampoline park.

Five bullets struck Reid's intended target, a 34-year-old man who cannot be named for legal reasons, causing life-threatening and permanently disabling injuries. Two further shots hit his eight-year-old daughter, who was seated in the front passenger seat.

The girl's mother and her two-year-old sister were sitting in the back of the vehicle and were not physically injured.

Five Bullets, a Child Hit Twice, and a Family Forever Changed

Both victims survived the attack, but the court heard the consequences have been devastating. Police said the father now requires round-the-clock care and may never walk again.

One bullet remains lodged inside the girl's body, and evidence presented to the court showed she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, including flashbacks and severe anxiety following the shooting.

'This Should Have Been About Her Birthday'

In a statement provided to the Metropolitan Police, the girl's mother described the long-lasting emotional impact of the attack on her family.

'The actions of Jazz Reid on the evening of the 24 November 2024 have completely shattered both my life and my family's,' she said.

'I have frequent flashbacks and relive that evening every day. I carry the guilt of not being able to protect my little girl from what happened to her, on a day we'd spent surrounded by friends and family celebrating her birthday.'

She told police that her daughter, once outgoing and confident, now rarely wants to leave the house or socialise, while her partner's injuries have fundamentally altered family life.

'My partner has gone from being a happy, active, social man to one who is unable to walk,' she said. 'No sentence will ever make up for what Reid did to my family.'

A Killer in Plain Sight, Disguised as a Delivery Rider

Reid went to extreme lengths to avoid detection, using a converted e-bike and posing as a delivery rider while carrying a green takeaway bag. Police said there is no evidence he worked for Deliveroo or any food delivery company.

Detective Inspector Richard Scott, who led the investigation, said the disguise allowed Reid to move through residential streets without drawing attention.

'This was a truly shocking series of crimes carried out by a man intent on committing murder,' he said. 'His actions were carefully planned and executed.'

Three Shootings, One Gunman, and a Trail of CCTV

The court heard the Ladbroke Grove shooting was the third attack in a series linked to Reid.

On 9 October 2024, Reid shot a 27-year-old man in the thigh at the entrance to his home in Notting Hill, causing serious injury. On 11 November, he fired four shots at an address connected to the same 34-year-old man later targeted in the car, though no one was injured during that incident.

Met detectives reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage, along with mobile phone data and automatic number plate recognition records, to track Reid's movements before, during, and after each shooting.

Police Close In After Weeks of Fear in Ladbroke Grove

Officers arrested Reid on 26 November 2024. A search of his home uncovered a loaded pistol hidden beneath a concrete paving slab in the garden.

Forensic analysis confirmed Reid's DNA was present on the firearm and on spent bullet casings recovered from the earlier shootings, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Investigators also found evidence that Reid had disposed of SIM cards and changed vehicles after each attack in an attempt to evade police.

Judge Warns of a 'Dangerous Offender' With No Regard for Life

During sentencing, the judge described Reid as a 'dangerous offender' and noted there was no evidence he personally knew his victims, raising the possibility the attacks were contract killings.

Reid denied the charges and claimed the gun had been planted to frame him over a £10,000 drug debt. Jurors rejected his account and convicted him of all offences.

Firearms Seized as Met Cites Falling Gun Crime

Reid's sentencing comes as the Metropolitan Police highlighted a broader reduction in serious violence across London. The force said homicides are at their lowest level since 2014, with shootings and gun crime continuing to fall.

Superintendent Owen Renowden, who leads policing in Kensington and Chelsea, said: 'There is no hiding place for individuals or organised crime groups. We will do everything in our power to bring those who commit these crimes to justice.'