A man is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a violent altercation on Westminster Bridge. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance, were called to the scene around 10:45 am on Sunday following reports of a fight.

According to the BBC, initial concerns suggested the man had been stabbed, but further inquiries by the Metropolitan Police confirmed no stabbing had occurred. The man was immediately transported to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Arrests Made Amid Investigations

The police have arrested three individuals on suspicion of attempted murder, while a fourth person was detained on suspicion of affray. Two of those arrested sustained head injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The bridge was closed for several hours as investigators worked to piece together the events leading to the cardiac arrest. Police are still determining the exact circumstances of the incident.

Police Appeal for Information

Officers have issued an appeal for anyone with information or relevant footage to come forward. The London News Online reports that authorities are particularly seeking CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam footage that may aid the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said, "We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has any footage to contact us immediately. Any detail, no matter how small, could prove critical to understanding what transpired."

Members of the public can provide information by contacting police on 101 and quoting CAD 2468/24NOV. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Despite the severity of the altercation, police have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terror-related. Investigations remain ongoing, and officers continue to interview witnesses and review evidence collected from the scene.