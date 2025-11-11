A new comet was spotted between the mysterious 3I/Atlas and the Earth, and it also comes with some unexpected characteristics.

The new comet, now called the C/2025 VI Borisov, was discovered by astronomer Gennadiy Borisov. It allegedly featured unexplainable movements and lacked a visible tail.

The new comet's characteristics led to several speculations about what it is and its connection with the widely debated 3I/Atlas. But little is known about the factual truths about this interstellar being.

C/2025 V1 Borisov Discovery Details

Astronomer Borisov is based in Crimea in Eastern Europe. He is also a popular Crimean telescope maker.

He discovered the new comet on 2 November from his personal observatory called MARGO in Nauchnij, Crimea, using a 0.65-metre telescope that he created himself.

This is not the first comet that Borisov discovered. In 2019, he spotted the first interstellar comet called 2I/Borisov. He also spotted several asteroids at his personal observatory.

The Unusual Absence of a Tail

Unlike most comets, the C/2025 V1 Borisov seemed to have a missing prominent tail, causing curiosity among scientists and sparking speculations online.

However, some astronomers explain that the subdued appearance of the comet could be due to its composition and its distance from the sun during the time it was discovered.

Orbital Today also reported that scientists confirmed that the new comet was formed in the Solar System, which is most likely from the Oort Cloud.

Major Orbital Details

Another report from JPL Small-Body Database, the orbit of the Borisov comet comes with an eccentricity of 100958273 and an inclination of 112.7°.

It means it tracks a highly elongated and steep pathway when orbiting around the Sun.

The comet is expected to reach its perihelion or the point closest to the sun on Sunday, 16 November. It will happen just a few days after it reaches its nearest spot to the Earth.

At the moment, the C/2025 V1 Borisov comet is approximately 106 kilometres away from the Earth.

Those in the UK may observe it as it rises around 4:01am. It will reach its highest point around 10:01am, then it will set by 4:03pm.

C/2025 V1 Borisov Alien Origin Debunked

Speculations claimed that the C/2025 V1 Borisov could be connected to the 3I/Atlas, which some conspiracy theorists claimed to be an alien spacecraft.

Some believe that the new comet was an alien probe from the mysterious interstellar object. But the theory was debunked by some scientists, including Avi Loeb, who previously thought that there is an alien connection with this comet.

According to a report from The Economic Times, Loeb explained that if the new comet did not use any type of non-gravitational propulsion, it should not be linked to the 3I/Atlas.

Also, the distance between the two comets, which is approximately 140 million miles, prevents them from having any physical or operational connection.

Both interstellar objects remain a mystery for scientists and researchers. It means more theories about their existence and their significance on the solar system may likely develop. Expect to learn more about these comets as they approach the Earth in the coming days.