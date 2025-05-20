On an otherwise ordinary Thursday afternoon, one of Louisiana's most iconic mansions vanished into smoke. At around 2:00pm on 15 May 2025, fire broke out at Nottoway Plantation, a grand white-columned estate in White Castle, Louisiana.

The fire began in the south wing and moved quickly, swallowing the 53,000-square-foot property in a matter of hours. Despite the efforts of more than 40 firefighters, the structure, the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the American South, was lost. No one was injured. But what followed was stranger than fiction.

A Ghost of the Old South

Nottoway was not just any house. Built in 1859 by enslaved labourers for sugar magnate John Hampden Randolph, the mansion stood for generations as both a tourist attraction and a point of controversy, a monument to Southern elegance shadowed by its roots in slavery.

In recent decades, it has been transformed into a museum and luxury event venue. Couples got married under its massive oaks. School groups filed through its parlours. Visitors wandered its halls with cocktails and questions.It was history, sometimes romanticised, sometimes reckoned with but always undeniable.

Then Came the Fire

The official cause, according to early reports, is believed to be electrical. Investigators suspect faulty wiring in an old bedroom sparked the blaze. But the exact sequence of events remains under review. While the fire crews were still battling the flames, the internet had already moved on, in an entirely different direction.

Annabelle Enters the Chat

Barely 24 hours after the fire, 'Annabelle' was trending. The infamous doll, the real-life inspiration behind The Conjuring films, had just been on display in nearby New Orleans as part of a travelling paranormal exhibit. That was enough for online sleuths and conspiracy theorists to start stitching a story: was the cursed doll behind the fire?

TikTok videos speculated. Twitter (or X) threads spun. Memes exploded. 'Annabelle did it' became the half-serious, half-sensational punchline to a tragedy still unfolding in real time.

To be clear: there is zero evidence connecting the doll to the fire. Officials have dismissed the theory outright. But folklore, especially online, has a way of catching fire too.

A Complicated Loss

In White Castle, the conversation was different. Parish President Chris Daigle called the fire 'a significant cultural loss,' noting that the property had become 'a place of reflection, education and dialogue.' Others, however, saw symbolic poetry in the ashes.

For some in Louisiana's Black communities, the plantation stood as a reminder of generational trauma, a place where wealth was built on forced labour, and where architecture sometimes got more attention than the people who made it possible. In recent years, efforts had been made to tell the fuller story to acknowledge the pain, not just preserve the paintwork. But it was a work in progress.

What Happens Next

The current owner, William Daniel Dyess, inherited the mansion following the death of the previous owner. He's vowed to rebuild, but with a new approach. 'This will not be a replica,' Dyess said. 'It will be a place grounded in honesty, equity, and education.' That, perhaps, is the silver lining in all this. The chance not just to restore a landmark, but to reimagine its meaning.

Between Fact and Fantasy

It's tempting to reach for horror stories when history feels too uncomfortable. The Annabelle rumours say more about our appetite for spectacle than they do about the truth.

The real story is right there in the ash and timber: a historic home, flawed but important, destroyed in minutes. A state grappling with how to remember its past. And a community wondering what a new beginning might look like.