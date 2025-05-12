Trump’s Budget Boss Vought Plans £7.4bn Cuts and Mass Firings

President Donald Trump's fiscal shake-up is in full swing, and Russell Vought, the new Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is taking charge with a mandate to slash government spending.

Appointed on 12 May 2025, Vought steps into a high-stakes role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after Elon Musk's exit, promising £7.4 billion ($9.8 billion) in budget cuts that could reshape federal operations.

But with plans to fire thousands of civil servants and trim public services, is this a bold fix for bloat or a recipe for chaos? Let's dive in.

Push for Deep Budget Cuts

Vought's first move is a £7.4 billion ($9.8 billion) rescissions package, targeting funds from agencies like the State Department, USAID, and public broadcasters like NPR and PBS.

Confirmed by the Senate on 7 February 2025 in a tight 53-47 vote, Vought is tasked with redirecting these funds to align with Trump's vision of a leaner government. The cuts, set to begin by 30 June 2025, aim to curb what Trump calls 'wasteful spending' that's ballooned the federal deficit to £33 trillion ($43 trillion).

Musk, who claimed DOGE saved £128 billion ($170 billion) in its first 100 days, stepped back in April 2025 to focus on Tesla. Vought now carries the torch, blending OMB's budget authority with DOGE's aggressive cost-cutting ethos.

Posts on X cheer the move, with some calling Vought 'the most dangerous MAGA diehard you've never heard of' for tackling bureaucracy. Yet, Democrats warn these cuts could gut essential services, leaving vulnerable communities in the lurch.

Overhaul Federal Workforce

Vought's boldest plan is reviving Schedule F, a Trump-era policy that strips job protections from thousands of senior civil servants, making them easier to fire.

Reintroduced on 20 January 2025, Schedule F aims to root out 'inefficient' bureaucrats, with Vought estimating it could affect 50,000 federal workers by 31 December 2025. 'We need a workforce that serves the president's agenda,' Vought told aides, echoing Trump's push for executive control.

The policy has sparked fierce backlash. Unions and nonprofits have filed a federal lawsuit in California, arguing Schedule F is illegal and could cost taxpayers £108 billion ($143 billion) in lost productivity. Critics say mass firings risk crippling agencies like the IRS and Social Security Administration, delaying tax refunds and benefits for millions.

Face Defense Spending Pushback

Vought's cuts aren't going unchallenged, even within Trump's camp. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is pushing back against Vought's plan to freeze military spending, arguing it weakens national security.

The Pentagon, facing a £760 billion ($950 billion) budget, wants more for weapons programs, but Vought's team insists on 'fiscal discipline'. This clash, expected to intensify by the 15 July 2025 budget deadline, could strain Trump's coalition as GOP hawks demand exemptions.

The broader economic impact is also raising eyebrows. Analysts estimate Vought's rescissions could save £16 billion ($21 billion) annually but risk slowing GDP growth by 0.3 percent, hitting small businesses reliant on federal contracts. The balancing act is delicate, and Vought's hardline stance may test Trump's political capital.

Budget Cuts Threaten Public Services

Russell Vought's 'ruthless' budget cuts are a defining moment for Trump's second term, proving his commitment to shrinking government. The £7.4 billion ($9.8 billion)rescissions and Schedule F overhaul could streamline operations, but the costs, disrupted services, legal battles, and economic ripples, loom large.

As Vought wields the budget axe, the question remains: will these cuts deliver efficiency or leave the government, and its people, stranded?