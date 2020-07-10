What Features Will the New iPhone Have

If you are an Apple lover, you will be glad to know that a new iPhone will be released soon. Every few years Apple introduces a new iPhone incarnation - each one being better than the last - with all the new exciting updates, features and technology ready for you to explore. If you are interested and you want to find out what new features the iPhone 12 will have to make sure you keep on reading.

Bigger Screen

One of the features that you can expect to come with the iPhone 12 is the fact that it can come with a bigger screen ranging from 6.1 inches to 6.7 inches. The screen will be bigger because the size of the iPhone 12 might change slightly compared to other iPhones. However, this phone will come in different sizes depending on if you get the iPhone 12, 12 Pro or the 12 Pro Max.

Improved Camera Lens

Another feature that you expect to see with the iPhone 12 is the new and improved camera lens. The lens on this device is bigger than the rest of the iPhone lens cameras, this means that you can expect to take some amazing photos on your new phone and see the difference compared to other iPhones.

Different Style

With most of the iPhones that are available, you will see that they have a rounded shape along the edges; however, you might expect some changes to appear with the iPhone 12. A feature expected with the iPhone 12 is that it could come with square edges instead of rounded edges giving the phone a different style.

Gaming Options

As with all the other iPhones, the iPhone 12 comes with gaming options that are available both on the app store and for you to play online. The only difference between playing games on the iPhone 12 and previous iPhones is that the iPhone 12 has a bigger screen and can show the graphics a lot clearer when you play games. You can play any games on the iPhone 12 from app store games and even casino games online at sites like Newcasinos.com and more.

New Colours

With most iPhones, you can expect to see some colour changes from black, white and grey to bright yellows to reds and even green. When the new iPhone is released, you can expect to see some new colours added to the list such as navy blue and dark green.

Is This for You?

As you can see, there are a lot of new and exciting features available with the new iPhone and we discussed some of the features that you can expect to see. From a better lens to different designs to 5G and more this is what you could expect from the new iPhone 12. So, if you are looking for a new phone and you are waiting on the new release of the iPhone 12 you will not be disappointed when you get your hands on one.