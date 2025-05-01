The peculiar pickup that set car forums ablaze last month has finally stepped out of the shadows, revealing itself as the first offering from Slate Auto – Jeff Bezos' latest venture into the electric revolution.

The fully customisable electric truck carrying a reasonable price tag has eager customers ready to secure their spot as the company begins accepting reservations.

A picture of a mysterious compact truck spotted in a Los Angeles parking area surfaced on Reddit. Carscoops initially highlighted this discovery shortly after TechCrunch revealed Bezos' involvement in an 'affordable' vehicle project through a 'secretive EV startup' named Slate Auto.

Slate Auto Emerges With Affordable, Customisable EV

Web-savvy detectives rapidly figured out (and TechCrunch corroborated) that the truck in the Reddit photo was indeed Slate Auto's concept model. 'We think everyone should be able to personalise their car,' says the website.

'But vehicles aren't built to be customised by non-gearheads (we love you, gearheads). So, we changed that.'

Announcing the arrival of the "radically simple, radically affordable Slate truck" via a video on X, company head Chris Barman indicated that the base price begins in the 'mid-20s.' Still, following federal EV tax credit deductions, it's expected to be closer to £14906.50 ($20,000).

Anticipated Delivery

This single-cab electric truck is slated to reach buyers in the latter part of 2026. The company's headquarters are located in Troy, Michigan. 'There's a massive population of people out there when it comes to safe, reliable, affordable transportation; there just really aren't many alternatives for them,' Barman told Business Insider ahead of the official unveiling.

The people spoke. We built. Meet the radically simple, radically affordable Slate. Reserve yours at https://t.co/Y5RkOIFCRo pic.twitter.com/uvSZVpdkWv — Slate Auto (@slateauto) April 25, 2025

How Slate Auto Achieves A Lower Price Point

The company's approach to keeping costs down involves its diverse customisation features. For instance, the trucks feature wraps instead of traditional paint jobs, allowing customers to alter their vehicle's appearance whenever desired.

'With other cars, you pick your colour when you buy it, and that's it,' the website explains. 'With a Slate, you can pick your colour whenever, and change it whenever. It's the first vehicle of its kind designed to be easily wrapped.'

The cost for wrap kits will start at roughly £372.66 ($500), the company has stated. However, opting for the basic gray—just like the one revealed on Reddit—will still possess a distinct appeal.

Bezos, Tull, and Walter Invest In Slate Auto

As reported by TechCrunch, the new automobile company has successfully raised at least £82.80 million ($111 million). It has notable backing from Amazon's founder Bezos, investor Thomas Tull, and Mark Walter, who holds a majority stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers and leads Guggenheim Partners.

As per a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, NBC News reports that Melinda Lewison, who leads Jeff Bezos' family office, has been appointed as the new director of Slate Auto.

As Slate Auto gears up for its late 2026 deliveries, the promise of an affordable, customisable EV truck backed by industry giants signals an intriguing shift in the automotive landscape. Non-gearheads' ability to design their own vehicles, coupled with a competitive starting price, could democratise the electric vehicle market.

It will be interesting to see whether Slate Auto, as it navigates the road ahead, would reshape how we perceive and purchase electric trucks.