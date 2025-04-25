A self-driving taxi in Austin, Texas, left passengers stranded in the middle of traffic last week, raising anew concerns about the safety of autonomous vehicles.

Despite claims from Waymo that passengers can exit at any time, this incident brings to attention some of the ongoing issues with these driverless cars and the regulatory gaps that allow them onto busy streets.

MoPac Expressway Nightmare

Earlier this month, Becky Navarro and her companions found themselves caught in a real-life horror story. Their Waymo vehicle suddenly stopped on the notorious MoPac Expressway, a stretch often dubbed one of Austin's most perilous roads. Navarro states how the car refused to move or let them out, with cars honking loudly as they sat helplessly in the lane.

Navarro posted a video on TikTok that has since attracted over 500,000 views. In the footage, she can be seen arguing with a live support agent while the vehicle's screen prompts passengers to 'please exit now.' A voice repeatedly warns of approaching vehicles, which served to elevate the sense of danger. "We kept saying, 'We're on a highway, please move the car,"' Navarro reported. 'Cars kept honking at us, and it would not move, would not let us out.'

Waymo's Response

Waymo's official statement suggests that passengers could have exited the vehicle at any point by pulling the handle twice—once to unlock and once to open the door. However, Navarro claims the car only unlocked after she threatened to go live on TikTok, implying that the vehicle's safety protocols or design may not be as straightforward as advertised.

The company insists that the incident was caused by 'user error,' saying the passengers pressed the 'pull over' button, which led the vehicle to stop on a safe, sidewalk-adjacent area. A Waymo spokesperson stated, 'During their ride, the passengers in the video pressed the "pull over" button and the vehicle pulled to the side of a 30 mph road with a sidewalk. The riders could have safely exited at any time, and at no point did our Rider Support team remotely unlock the door for them.'

However, many question why the vehicle was parked on such a dangerous stretch of road in the first place, especially when the system appeared unable to respond appropriately during an emergency. This echoes earlier reports from Phoenix, Arizona, where a Waymo car drove in circles around a parking lot, leaving a passenger unable to get out.

Are Driverless Cars as Safe as we think?

Navarro's situation echoes the thoughts of many on the safety of driverless cars. While over 50 countries and 41 US states have permitted their testing or deployment, real-world performance does not always match up. Since the beginning of 2024, autonomous vehicles in the US have been involved in at least 617 crashes, with 21% of these incidents involving pedestrians, cyclists, or roadside objects.

The question remains: Are these driverless cars ready for everyday use, with everyday people?

Public Concern & Regulations

The regulation of driverless cars has historically been more lenient compared to traditional vehicles. Since 2011, states like Nevada and Arizona have loosened rules to attract tech companies looking to test these vehicles on public roads. Under recent federal policies, this trend appears set to continue, with the Trump administration's proposals expected to ease restrictions further.

Supporters say that this regulatory environment only serves to boost innovation, but naysayers warn it increases the risk of accidents. In 2024 alone, self-driving cars were involved in 21 fatalities across the US, with many incidents involving non-vehicle elements like pedestrians and roadside infrastructure.

In comparison, countries like China have put into place tighter controls following fatal accidents, including banning certain operations after some tragic losses.

The Future of Driverless Cars

This incident serves as a reminder that autonomous vehicles are still far from foolproof. While companies like Waymo promote their systems as safe and controllable, real-world experiences reveal remaining flaws. The fact that passengers can be left stranded or trapped in traffic raises serious safety questions.

As these vehicles continue to share our streets, the priority must be ensuring they are truly safe and responsive during emergencies. As things stand, the promise of driverless transport still faces significant hurdles — with passengers, and perhaps the wider public, paying the price for rushed approvals.